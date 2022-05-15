Deathverse: Let It Die Receives Third Developer Diary

GungHo Online Entertainment has revealed the third developer diary video for their upcoming release Deathverse: Let It Die. In this latest video, the character Uncle Death sneaks into the Supertrick Games office to introduce you to some of the lead developers who are currently working on several aspects of the game. Including its design, characters, and animations. This is basically them showing you the team hard at work and how they are coming together to create stunning environments and intimidating characters. We even get to see one of the final move animations. Enjoy the video below as we're still waiting to see when this will be released on PlayStation consoles.

Set hundreds of years after the events of Let It Die, Deathverse: Let It Die brings players into the world of smash-hit reality show Death Jamboree. Hosted by the charismatic Bryan Zemeckis, with commentary from former Champion Queen B, the MCs' personalities are just as colorful as the bloodstained stage. While it's well known that Death Jamboree is produced by the enigmatic Yotsuyama Broadcasting Company, the show's past is steeped in mystery and led by a cabal of shadowy figures. It's time to master your favorite weapon, captivate fans with showstopping moves, and gain the admiration of a global audience to become a rising star.

In the survival battle arena Deathverse: Let It Die, you'll compete against players and fight off hazardous in-game foes in PvPvE combat. Use state-of-the-art weaponry to dazzle crowds, and customize your own original character with upgrades you collect and unlock as you cheat death, outlive your competitors, and climb the rankings to become a star! The grand stage is an uninhabited island covered in SPLithium, an indispensable energy source in the era of Deathverse: Let It Die. It is rumored that SPLithium contamination created the UMA, dangerous, mutated creatures and plants who call this island home. If that wasn't enough, half-way through each match, even deadlier enemies enter the fray, with nigh-invincible Hunters joining the clash to chase down fighters without mercy.