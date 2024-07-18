Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: Becca Scott, Deborah Ann Woll, Heroscape, Matt Mercer

Deborah Ann Woll & Matt Mercer Play Heroscape For Fun

Deborah Ann Woll and Matt Mercer sit down to play a game of Heroscape, hosted by Becca Scott, as the game will beout in August.

Deborah Ann Woll & Matt Mercer feature in a new Heroscape promo video.

Heroscape: Age of Annihilation Master Set releases August 29, 2024.

Becca Scott hosts the gameplay showcasing new content and features.

New set includes 20 miniatures, interlocking terrain, and nine scenarios.

Hasbro and Renegade Game Studios came together to make a new promotional video for Heroscape, featuring Deborah Ann Woll and Matt Mercer playing the game. Working with Good Time Society and host Becca Scott, the two face off in this new video, where they essentially show you how to play the classic battle title while also promoting some of the new content being added to the mix. Enjoy the video as we have details of the new set, Age of Annihilation Master, which is up for pre-order today. The main game will hit shelves on August 29, 2024.

Heroscape: Age of Annihilation Master

Peace is but a dream on the remote planet of Valhalla. The mighty Valkyrie generals lead warring factions into a new age of battle. The Valkyrie summon their hardened heroes and new champions from distant worlds into the fight. Old alliances have fallen and new ones will form. The fate of Valhalla will be won through the flames of war. Join warriors from across time and space they battle in HEROSCAPE: AGE OF ANNIHILATION. Choose your scenario, build your battlefield, select your army, and fight to win!

The Heroscape: Age of Annihilation Master Set contains a generous amount of content to support hours of epic 2-player gaming sessions. Players will be able to draft their armies and play through scenarios that take place during the Battle of All Time. The Heroscape: Age of Annihilation Master Set is for both newcomers and players of yesteryear. It is also compatible with previous and upcoming Heroscape content.

Features

20 brand new, highly detailed, unpainted miniatures for Heroscape!

Includes interlocking Laur wall terrain!

74 locking hex tiles!

Features nine new scenarios to support hours of gameplay!

Compatible with previous and upcoming Heroscape releases!

Master Set supports two players and supports up to 4 players with the addition of a Battle Box or Master Set.

Contents

20 Detailed, Fully Assembled, Unpainted Miniatures

74 Hex tile terrain pieces

23 Laur wall terrain pieces

8 Combat Dice

1 20-sided die

8 Order Markers

21 Wound Markers

3 Powder Markers

3 Consume Markers

1 Round Marker

11 Glyphs

11 Army Cards

1 Rulebook

1 Scenario Guide

