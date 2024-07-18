Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: Becca Scott, Deborah Ann Woll, Heroscape, Matt Mercer
Deborah Ann Woll & Matt Mercer Play Heroscape For Fun
Deborah Ann Woll and Matt Mercer sit down to play a game of Heroscape, hosted by Becca Scott, as the game will beout in August.
Article Summary
- Deborah Ann Woll & Matt Mercer feature in a new Heroscape promo video.
- Heroscape: Age of Annihilation Master Set releases August 29, 2024.
- Becca Scott hosts the gameplay showcasing new content and features.
- New set includes 20 miniatures, interlocking terrain, and nine scenarios.
Hasbro and Renegade Game Studios came together to make a new promotional video for Heroscape, featuring Deborah Ann Woll and Matt Mercer playing the game. Working with Good Time Society and host Becca Scott, the two face off in this new video, where they essentially show you how to play the classic battle title while also promoting some of the new content being added to the mix. Enjoy the video as we have details of the new set, Age of Annihilation Master, which is up for pre-order today. The main game will hit shelves on August 29, 2024.
Heroscape: Age of Annihilation Master
- 20 brand new, highly detailed, unpainted miniatures for Heroscape!
- Includes interlocking Laur wall terrain!
- 74 locking hex tiles!
- Features nine new scenarios to support hours of gameplay!
- Compatible with previous and upcoming Heroscape releases!
- Master Set supports two players and supports up to 4 players with the addition of a Battle Box or Master Set.
- 20 Detailed, Fully Assembled, Unpainted Miniatures
- 74 Hex tile terrain pieces
- 23 Laur wall terrain pieces
- 8 Combat Dice
- 1 20-sided die
- 8 Order Markers
- 21 Wound Markers
- 3 Powder Markers
- 3 Consume Markers
- 1 Round Marker
- 11 Glyphs
- 11 Army Cards
- 1 Rulebook
- 1 Scenario Guide