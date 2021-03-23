Deck-Building Tactical Adventure Trials Of Fire Arrives April 9th

Whatboy Games announced this morning that they will be launching their deck-building tactical adventure game Trials Of Fire in April. This game was put together by a bunch of former developers at Rocksteady Games, as they give you a unique kind of adventure title that will harken back to old-school RPG titles. Along with the standard version, the team will also be releasing a digital collector's edition featuring bonus content including a digital map of Ashe, the complete original soundtrack by SCNTFC, and 100-page digital artbook. Both of which will drop on April 9th, 2021. We got more info for you here along with the trailer.

Embarking on their chosen quest into the desolate wastelands of Ashe, players guide a party of three Heroes in search of hope. The hope to save a forsaken people, the hope to survive in the brutal and barren wastelands, the hope that their party will live to fight again and write a new chapter in their enduring story. A new kind of deck-driven combat. Tactical, turn-based battles on hex-based maps combine party tactics, positional play and deck-building skill. Optimise each Hero's capabilities by taking advantage of powerful card synergies and by combining Heroes' individual skills and powers.

Tactical, turn-based battles on hex-based maps combine party tactics, positional play and deck-building skill. Optimise each Hero's capabilities by taking advantage of powerful card synergies and by combining Heroes' individual skills and powers. Game-changing loot and limitless combinations. Players are able to build out their party with any combination of nine unique character classes. Equip their Heroes with over 200 unique items and over 320 upgradeable Skill Cards. Every run will be different.

Players are able to build out their party with any combination of nine unique character classes. Equip their Heroes with over 200 unique items and over 320 upgradeable Skill Cards. Every run will be different. A vast and varied wasteland. Players traverse an immense overworld filled with combat and narrative encounters, choosing their own path and defining their own adventure as they search and fight for resources critical to their survival.

Players traverse an immense overworld filled with combat and narrative encounters, choosing their own path and defining their own adventure as they search and fight for resources critical to their survival. Play your way. Six different game modes and customisable quests allow gamers to tailor their play session how they want. Blast through a quick-fire combat run, endure an endless survival mode or take on unique, daily challenges.