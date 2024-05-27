Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armor Games Studios, Deep Sleep: Labyrinth Of The Forsaken, Scriptwelder

Deep Sleep: Labyrinth Of The Forsaken Reveals Steam Next Fest Demo

Armor Games Studios confirmed this past week that Deep Sleep: Labyrinth Of The Forsaken will have a free demo for Steam Next Fest.

Article Summary Play the free demo of Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken at Steam Next Fest.

Embark on a haunting adventure as Amy in a world of dreams and nightmares.

Use Amy's mind to alter dreamscapes, solve puzzles, and evade dark entities.

Discover multiple endings and secrets with an eerie soundtrack to guide you.

Indie game developer Scriptwelder and publisher Armor Games Studios revealed that Deep Sleep: Labyrinth Of The Forsaken will have a free demo for Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a classic point-and-click horror adventure that serves as a stand-alone title in their cult classic Deep Sleep series. You'll take on the role of Amy as she explores the deep and darker world dreams, using the power of her mind to change the surroundings in order to solve puzzles and overcome various challenges. We have more details here as the demo will be available on June 10.

Deep Sleep: Labyrinth Of The Forsaken

Amy's brother is dead. She hadn't even seen him in years. Thomas has always been a little eccentric. Obsessed with lucid dreaming and the concept of other worlds. All a little too fantastical for a small town vet like Amy herself. But then Amy comes across his journals. And what at first seems like the ramblings of a troubled mind slowly begin to seem more and more plausible. Maybe her brother was right about everything. And maybe, just maybe… he isn't actually dead. Explore landscapes both beautiful and terrifying in your search to uncover the truth about her brother. But there's a darkness lurking within the mazes of these other worlds. It knows Amy is there. And it's very, very interested in finding her.

Solve puzzles and defeat foes using the ability to shape Amy's dreams around her.

Explore nightmarish and otherworldly environments with elements of randomized design.

Improve and unlock new skills for Amy to help keep her alive and make her stronger.

Encounter bizarre and dangerous beings who could be friend, foe… or both.

Multiple endings and secrets to find, if you survive the beings hunting you.

A brand new soundtrack from composer Christopher Carlone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!