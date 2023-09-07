Posted in: Games, Resolution Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Demeo, Mixed Reality

Demeo Launches Mixed Reality 2.0 For Multiple Platforms

Demeo has some new additions and changes arriving today as they have launched the new Mixed Reality 2.0 update for the game.

Resolution Games revealed a brand new update being added to Demeo this week, as multiple platforms are getting the Mixed Reality 2.0 update. The update is currently available on Quest 2 and Quest Pro, as the developers have added a few new items such as hand-tracking and quality-of-life improvements, as well as making the game available for Quest 3 when it launches. What's more, the team announced they are working to make the game available for the Apple Vision Pro. We have more info below along with a couple of trailers.

"Two additional mixed reality features have also been added to this update to further enhance the experience: co-location to optimize local mixed reality multiplayer and decorations (including candles and posters) that can be placed to set the mood. For players who prefer their virtual reality, today's update also sees the addition of items celebrating Pixel Ripped 1978 to the basement game room environment courtesy of development studio ARVORE. This follows the recent addition of Demeo easter eggs hidden in Pixel Ripped 1978 and is the first collaboration between the two companies."

"Demeo on the first generation Meta Quest will not receive the Mixed Reality 2.0 update, but will instead receive a separate final update today that will bring ongoing development of Demeo for Quest 1 to a close. Cross-play support for this headset has also been discontinued. Impacted owners will still have access to multiplayer, but their connections will be limited exclusively to other players using the first-generation Quest. Options may be available for Quest 1 owners who would prefer to engage in multiplayer with the wider Demeo community."

"In addition to today's update, Resolution Games has revealed that Demeo is in active development for Apple Vision Pro for fully virtual as well as mixed reality gameplay and will also be extending the playership of Demeo's flat version with an upcoming release for Mac. Resolution Games confirms that it has multiple mixed reality titles actively in development across a number of devices for 2024 and beyond, including several with dedicated controller-free play. The company – which is currently focusing half of its workload on the creation of mixed reality projects – is also announcing today that Demeo Battles, the next entry in the Demeo Action Role-Playing System, will feature a mixed reality mode on Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro when it launches later this year."

"Last Fall, we released Demeo's first mixed reality update," said Tommy Palm, founder and CEO of Resolution Games, "which let players take the gameboard out of the virtual world and into their homes for the first time. And while it felt incredible to walk around a real table and plan your strategy from every angle, we wanted players to mirror the real-world tabletop experience even further. Starting today, players can use their hands to pick up miniatures, play cards, and roll the die just like they would with physical components."

