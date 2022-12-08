Demon Slayer Arrives In Ninjala For New Collaboration

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched a new collaboration in Ninjala this week as players will see more Demon Slayer content. The two entities collide for the next few weeks as players can get a ton of Demon Slayer content throughout the game, including costumes, events, special rewards, and more. We got the whole list of what you can expect going into the game for you below.

Don Your Demon Slayer Corp Uniform

Slayers-in-training can pick up outfits and accessories in the Shinobi Shop, test their luck with the Gumball Machine, and participate in challenges for Demon Slayer Corp-themed goodies. If you want to go toe-to-toe with demons and sneak into the Entertainment District, you'll need to dress the part. Disguise yourself with returning outfits for characters such as Tanjiro and Nezuko, as well as new killer outfits and accessories:

Tengen Uzui Style

Akaza Style

Daki Style

Demon Corps Member Style

Tanjiro Kamado's Mask

Haganezuka's Mask

Sakonji Urokodaki's Mask

Impress your friends with Muzan Kibutsuji's Arrogant Style and a Muzan Kibutsuji outfit from the previous collaboration, offered exclusively through the Gumball Machine. Muzan Kibutsuji's previous outfit will be available during the entire collaboration, but Muzan Kibutsuji's Arrogant Style will only be available from December 21 until January 11.

Forge Your Nichirin Swords for Battle

It takes more than just your fists to slay the Twelve Kizuki in Ninjala. In addition to the seven Ninja-Gums from the previous collaboration, four new event-exclusive Ninja-Gums based on the weapons from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be available, including:

IPPON Gum (Tengen Style)

Pop Gum (Muzan Style)

Ogre Gum (Akaza Style)

Paw-xing Gum (Nezuko Style)

Additional new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collaboration items include:

Bottle the Sound Hashira: Grab the flamboyant Tengen Uzui Gum Bottle to store your Ninja-Gum.

Master the Blood Demon Arts: Show off your anime-inspired skills with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba-themed emotes: Blood Demon Art: Exploding Blood Butterfly Dance Flame Hashira: Kyojuro Rengoku Fourth Form: Constant Resounding Slashes Destructive Death: Compass Needle

KO in Style: Slay demons and enemies with style using IPPON decorations based on Shinobu, Kanao, Tengen, Akaza, Muzan, Enmu, and Gyutaro / Daki.

Hide in Plain Sight: Transform using collaboration Gum Utsusemi to conceal yourself in battle, based on Tengen Uzui, Enmu, and Gyutaro.

Stick it to the Demons: Collect all the famous Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Demons, with collab-exclusive stickers inspired by Nezuko, Zenitsu, Uzui and Akaza, Daki, Gyutaro, Muzan, and Enmu.

Fight for Entertainment in Ninjala

During the collaboration, players can squad up and put their teamwork to the test with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cup, a 4v4 team battle tournament that rewards players with a special collab IPPON Decoration and Avatar Items based on their rankings. All players who participate also receive a special collab Sticker. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Cup will take place on January 7 from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m. PT. Players can also collect 2000 free Jala in the Super GOEMON Matsuri, as long as they log in between December 7 at 6 p.m. PT and January 12 at 5:59 a.m. PT.