Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep The Board! Releases New Trailer

SEGA dropped a new gameplay overview trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep The Board! as the game arrives this April.

Article Summary New gameplay trailer of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep The Board! released by SEGA.

Game set for Nintendo Switch release on April 26, 2024, with an interactive board game format.

Players can choose from iconic characters like Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira.

Mini-games feature, including demon battles using the Joy-Con as a Nichirin Sword.

SEGA and Aniplex have released a brand new trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep The Board!, as they give a better overview of the game. This game is basically what would happen if the world of Demon Slayer collided with Mario Party, as up to four players can compete against each other in what is essentially an interactive board game of the series. You'll choose your character, pick a broad that matches one of the locations in the game, and compete against each other in a friendly competition to see who is the greatest slayer in your group. You can check out the two minutes' worth of footage in the latest video here, as the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch on April 26, 2024.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!

Become a Demon Slayer. Take control of iconic characters, explore landmarks from the anime, and fight demons!

The iconic landmarks from the anime Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba-, such as Mount Fujikasane, Mugen Train, Tsuzumi Mansion, and Asakusa, will appear as boards! Roll the dice to advance through the squares! Each board has a daytime and nighttime period. During the day, you will play events and mini-games to prepare for the night, where you will be searching for demons to defeat – aim to become a great Demon Slayer! Take Control of Iconic Characters: Players can choose from their favorite characters, including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the nine Hashira! Nezuko, who cannot be active during the day, appears as a support character to help the players throughout the game!

