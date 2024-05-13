Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: AN Productions, Armor Games Studios, Designated Demigod

Designated Demigod Announced For PC & Consoles In 2025

There's a new fighting game-inspired RPG on the way called Designated Demigod, which will arrive for both PC and consoles next year.

Article Summary Designated Demigod, a fighting game-inspired RPG, launching in 2025 for PC and consoles.

Follow Signy’s quest to prevent disaster, featuring combo-heavy, turn-based combat.

Adventure through diverse biomes and unravel the mysteries of the Mirror Temple.

Enjoy hand-drawn character art and 3D environments in a tale of perseverance and heart.

Indie game developer AN Productions and publisher Armor Games Studios announced their latest game, Designated Demigod, is coming out next year. This is a turn-based RPG that has taken cues and inspiration from fighting games, as you'll see in the trailer above, with flashy attacks and a presentation that feels like a fighter's journey. We have more information about the game for you below, and the aforementioned trailer above showing off what's currently in development, as the game will come out sometime in 2025 for consoles and PC.

Orphaned by a catastrophic explosion at the Mountain Research Center 15 years earlier, protagonist Signy becomes suspicious when tremors re-emerge near her village. Convinced another disaster looms, Signy and her trusted pup Mino set out toward the research center where, unbeknownst to them, scientist Dr. Stelzer has awakened the resentful Mountain God, Auger. Dance around in delightful combo-heavy combat, toggling between Signy and Mino as you fling foes into the air with Mino's Nose Launch, unleash Signy's blazing Firestorm, and deliver a devastating follow-up finisher. Execute intricately timed attacks, layering movesets to land the perfect blow and eliminate Dr. Stelzer's underlings. Craft spectacular combos alongside your canine companion, with all of the fighting game flashiness in distinctly original turn-based RPG fashion.

Explore a vast overworld ripe with diverse biomes, navigating underground tunnels, scaling beachside cliffs, infiltrating the sinister Research Center, and uncovering the mysteries of the Mirror Temple. Encounter peculiar and memorable NPCs along the way, including Baba, Signy's caring grandmother, ex-gods, a cursed former warrior, and many more. Take on godlike responsibilities as the world rests its hopes unduly upon Signy's shoulders, and experience the tale of an underdog heroine in an adventure full of perseverance, heart, and determination, all accompanied by gorgeous hand-drawn character art and striking 3D environments.

