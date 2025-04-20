Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Detective Dotson, Masala Games

Detective Dotson Drops Launch Trailer Ahead of Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the game Detective Dotson, as the title will be released for Steam later this week

Article Summary Watch the thrilling launch trailer for Detective Dotson, out this week on Steam.

Explore modern-day India's vibrant mysteries and colorful characters.

Solve cases using clues and costumes to unlock Detective Dotson's story.

Engage in quirky Bollywood dance-offs and enjoy cultural festivities.

Indie game developer and publisher Masala Games has unveiled a brand new trailer for Detective Dotson ahead of the game's release this week. The game has been in development for a while now as the small studio has been putting together a title close to their hearts, and even put together a movie about it to get people interested in the story and wanting to see how things play out. This is the official launch trailer, giving us a glimpse into how the final version of the game will look and feel. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will drop onto PC via Steam on April 24, 2025.

Detective Dotson

An adventure in the most interesting place on Earth – modern-day India! Solve mysteries in the cozy alleys behind the colorful temples. Find clues and complete an evidence board to solve each case. Engage with an array of characters as vibrant as India itself. It's an uplifting adventure with Bollywood dance-offs aplenty. Food, festivals, and family weddings – we've got all the fun parts of India covered.

Every case centers around an evidence board; think of it like a sentence, but all the nouns (clues) are missing! Explore the world, find the clues, and then fit them logically to complete the sentence. You can go anywhere and talk to anyone, especially if you pick the right disguise. Pick up a nearby object and throw it to get out of a jam. With objects everywhere, use them to chase away dogs, disable cameras, or just pick up trash and throw it at the litterer for some cash and catharsis! Dotson never wanted to be a detective. That was his dad's thing. Dotson wants to be an actor in Bollywood – he's great with costumes! But after Dad's mysterious death, he must play. the. part.

