Detective Dotson Creators Decide To Make a Movie Based On The Game

Those of you who have been enjoying the game Detective Dotson will be happy to know there's now a full movie based on its world

Article Summary Detective Dotson game creators announce a movie using Unreal Engine 5.

The movie is a companion piece featuring original soundtrack by Nikhil Rao.

Detective Dotson: The Movie premieres at Comic-Con Hyderabad.

Masala Games aims to bring India’s modern-day stylized world to the screen.

In a bit of an interesting twist, the creators of Detective Dotson have decided to make a full motion picture based on the video game. The team confirmed today that they had created a film in Unreal Engine 5, serving as a companion piece to the game, which will premiere at Comic-Con Hyderabad later this month. No word on distribution after that, but those who have been enjoying the game will see these characters brought to life in a new way. We have more info and a couple of quotes from the announcement below.

Detective Dotson: The Movie

Made in Unreal Engine 5, Detective Dotson: The Movie is a companion piece to the upcoming game that focuses on the titular Dotson — an aspiring Bollywood star turned reluctant detective — and his friends as they unravel a plot that threatens the entire nation. It also features an original, authentic OST made in collaboration with Nikhil Rao of Indian Ocean — known as the pioneer of Indian Rock in the subcontinent. Like the game, the movie has the same stylized 2D-meets-3D rendition of modern-day India. Detective Dotson is the vision of former EA alumni (Spore) and Oscar-winning Pixar artist (Toy Story 3, Brave) Shalin Shodhan.

"While we envisioned Detective Dotson as a game, we felt its world and characters were also a great fit for a feature-length movie — it's something we planned for from day one," says Shalin Shodhan, Founder and CEO of Masala Games. "This is our labor of love. We're thankful that Comic Con India believes in us enough to help us make history. It's not every day that the biggest pop culture platform in the country takes notice and we hope you enjoy the adventures of Dotson and friends."

"We're excited and proud to see Detective Dotson premiere at Hyderabad Comic Con," says Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India. "Comic Con India is committed to bringing unique and diverse experiences to our fans and this is the first time a video game to movie adaptation caught our eye. Hopefully we see more such passion projects from the Indian games industry."

