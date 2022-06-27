Diablo II: Resurrected To Receive Massive Patch This Wednesday

Blizzard Entertainment revealed that Diablo II: Resurrected will be getting a major patch with a ton of fixes this coming Wednesday. On June 29th they will be sending out Patch 2.4.3, as they are introducing console and PC online lobbies, along with several Quality Of Life improvements and bug fixes. What's more, you'll discover there will be a 50% bonus to Magic Find from June 30th – July 4th for all players, just as an added incentive to check the game out once it's updated. You can read more about some of these updates below, and check out the full list of notes here.

Diablo II: Resurrected Back End Updates

One common issue among players is that their Game List did not populate with enough games, even when they felt it should have. When you create a game in Diablo II: Resurrected, it gets hosted on one of many game sites in your region. Prior to ladder's launch, the Game List would only populate with games from just one single game site in your region—whichever you had the best connection to. This was done to preserve a high-quality gameplay experience in any game you may join through the lobby, but we found our criteria to be overly aggressive. When ladder launched, we expanded this to provide players games from up to three game sites. This helped players see more games in their Game List without a cost to connection quality, but players still weren't seeing enough games. We've decided to broaden it even further in Patch 2.4.3. Now, any number of game sites in your region that you have a strong enough connection to can contribute to the results in your Game List. To provide even more options for those looking to join a game, we've also doubled the maximum number of games that can appear in the Game List at a given time from 20 to 40. Plus, we've fine-tuned game details to refresh in almost real time. You still must manually refresh your Game List, which is something we decided to keep so the Game List would not shift while players select a game. These improvements have been applied to both the console and PC lobby experiences.

Quality Of Life Improvements

Gameplay

Players can now start a new Whirlwind, Leap, or Leap Attack immediately after a Whirlwind ends.

Changed the logic for determining how often Whirlwind attacks occur. Whirlwind now incorporates Increased Attack Speed (IAS) from all equipment. The frames between each Whirlwind attack are equal to the attack frame of a basic attack for that character (modified by increased attack speed). While dual wielding, the attack frame for each weapon will be averaged (rounding up). Overall, Whirlwind attacks should be at least as fast as they were before. Slower weapons will attack notably faster.

Added a new "Loot to Cube" skill for controllers in the general skills menu. Using this skill on an item will pick it up and place it in your Horadric Cube, if there is space.

Added a bindable hotkey for mouse and keyboard to directly open the Horadric Cube if it is in your inventory.

Added a new button shortcut to open the Horadric Cube from the inventory menu.

Players can now bulk assign stat points using a controller.

A confirmation prompt will now appear when bulk assigning all remaining stat points on both PC and console. This option is unavailable while using legacy graphics.

Added an Automap Auto Open setting to allow players to set their preferred Automap position.

Online