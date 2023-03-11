Diablo IV Partners With KFC For Beta Code Giveaway If you decide to go to KFC and order yourself a Double Down sandwich, you can also pick up a beta code for Diablo IV.

Blizzard Entertainment has partnered with KFC for a special Diablo IV promotion involving the recently returning Double Down sandwich. Starting this week and running all the way until March 18th, customers who order the returning Double Down will receive a code for Early Beta Access to Diablo IV. Yes, it is absolutely that simple. All you basically have to do is find a participating restaurant to get the code, whether it be ordered in person, through the drive-thru, or via the KFC app. It's basically the same deal you've seen at other restaurants, like whenever Xbox partners up with Taco Bell to give out codes on their products. It's just interesting this time around to see KFC get in on it. We have more info on the promo below.

"Eligible purchases include KFC's iconic Double Down Sandwich (a bun-less sandwich with two of KFC's Extra Crispy, 100 percent white meat filets, two slices of cheese, and two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel's Mayo or spicy sauce) and the Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich (all-white meat, double-breaded, Extra Crispy chicken breast filet, freshly toasted buttery brioche bun, thick, crispy pickles, and the Colonel's real mayo or spicy sauce). Both the Double Down and Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich are available in both classic and spicy versions, perfect for Diablo IV fans who love the heat. The game invites players to join the fight to save the dark and gothic world of Sanctuary, where demonic hordes battle for the souls of humanity. With a choice of five different hero classes to choose from, there's a plethora of paths to take in order to go up against the ultimate evil: the Mother of Hatred, Lilith. Open Beta will start on March 24 (all five hero classes available), and those who pre-order get early access starting March 17 (only three hero classes available)."