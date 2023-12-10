Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo IV Releases New Patch Featuring The Abattoir Of Zir

A new patch was released last week for Diablo IV, as you've got a new holiday event to play along with the Abattoir Of Zir.

Article Summary Blizzard releases Diablo IV Patch 1.2.3 with Abattoir of Zir event and updates.

Players face new challenges in the World Tier IV Abattoir of Zir dungeon.

Bloodforged Sigil crafting and Visceral Channel access introduced.

Introducing the powerful Tears of Blood Glyph for advanced players.

Blizzard Entertainment released a new patch for Diablo IV this past week, giving players new content, an event, and the addition of the Abattoir Of Zir. Patch 1.2.3 brings the character and his minions to the forefront of the story after all the seasonal content is done, as well as new gameplay updates that include affixes, which can now be previewed in the Enchantment menu. We have more notes about the content below, along with a video for the holiday event, as the full patch notes can be found on their website.

Prepare for the Abattoir in Diablo IV

Ready your blades, review your trusted incantations, and muster all your strength before entering the Abattoir of Zir. In World Tier IV, this challenge serves to test the most formidable wanderers of Sanctuary. Players must have completed all Chapters of the Season Journey first, before flaying adversaries in the Abattoir of Zir. Once completed, you'll unlock a recipe to craft a Bloodforged Sigil. Craft this at the Occultist to spawn the Visceral Channel in Ked Bardu which grants access to the Abattoir. The Abattoir will be the hardest challenge you've seen in Season of Blood—the viscera will rain from above as you fight as fast as possible to staunch the Zir's legions in this pinnacle dungeon. You will only have 10 minutes to clear enough enemies to summon the final Bloodseekers, and slay them to emerge bloodstained and triumphant. Upon successfully completing each tier of the Abattoir of Zir, you'll gain a recipe to craft the next tier's Bloodforged Sigil. Completing the first tier of Abattoir of Zir unlocks the Unique Glyph: Tears of Blood.

Tears of Blood Glyph

The more you thirst, the more you will understand. The Tears of Blood Glyph is essential to conquering the various profligates dwelling in the Abattoir. A high price is demanded for a Glyph of such strength. The Tears of Blood Glyph requires significantly more experience to upgrade it compared to a typical Paragon Glyph. Fortunately, delving deeper into the Abattoir of Zir can net tremendous sums of Paragon Glyph experience in return.

