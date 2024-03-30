Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV To Launch Season For On PTR Servers On April 2

As Diablo IV gears up to release Season 4, we leaern more about it from the devs ahead of it appearing on the PTR servers next week.

Article Summary Blizzard reveals Diablo IV Season 4 content before PTR release on April 2-9.

New Helltide event enhancements increase monster ambushes and challenges.

Season 4 introduces The Pit of Artificers with unique crafting opportunities.

Collect Runeshard in endgame to unlock exclusive rewards and gameplay modes.

Blizzard Entertainment recently held another Campfire Chat discussing all things Season 4 for Diablo IV, as the season is about to launch onto the PTR servers. The video above aired about a week ago, run by community director Adam Fletcher, associate game designer Charles Dunn, lead live class designer Adam Jackson, and associate game director Joe Piepiora. Some of the major talking points for Season 4 included itemization changes, Affixes, item stats, the Codex of Power, and several new in-game systems. We have some of the notes for you below, taken from the recent "Need To Know" blog, as the season will be on the PTR from April 2-9.

Diablo IV – Season 4 PTR

HELLTIDE REBORN

A tide so nice we made it twice, here's what's new in the revamped Helltide event to bring the depths of Hell to the surface of Sanctuary:

Helltide Threat

As you battle through Helltides, you will generate Threat – how much will be determined by the difficulty of monster and how often you're securing Tortured Gifts within Helltide. Dying will reset your Threat.

There are three Helltide Threat Tiers, with each increasing the danger and frequency of monster ambushes. At Tier 3, you will become Hell-Marked. Achieving maximum Threat will initiate a brief ambush frenzy of maximum enemy density. The ambush will end with a final Hellborne spawn, an immensely powerful agent of Hell, resurrected from the tortured souls of Sanctuary's most powerful champions. There are five variants representing each Class in Diablo IV. Upon activating the Hellborn ambush, your Threat will reset.



THE PIT OF ARTIFICERS

There are rumors that deep within the network of dungeons crisscrossing the north of Sanctuary, there are strange varieties of ore, perfect for crafting exceptionally crafted armor with secret Horadric techniques.

Upon entering World Tier IV, you'll receive a priority Quest to complete a Tier 46 Nightmare Dungeon. Upon completion, you'll begin to collect Runeshard during endgame activities. Collect enough Runeshard to ultimately activate the Obelisk in Cerrigar.

Activating the Obelisk will send you to The Pit. Your goal will be to slay enough monsters before a 10-minute timer runs out. Each player death removes time from the clock: first death removes 30 seconds, second death removes 60 seconds, third and subsequent deaths will remove 90 seconds.

