Dimensionals Confirmed For Early Access Release This November

Dimensionals has an Early Access release date set for November, as the game can now be played during Steam Next Fest with a free demo

Experience a Saturday morning cartoon vibe in this roguelike, turn-based RPG adventure.

As the newest Dimensional, fight Ragnarath with heroes from different worlds.

Unlock dozens of characters, level them up, and save the multiverse from chaos!

Indie game developer and publisher Mino Games has confirmed the Early Access release date for their upcoming game, Dimensionals. Part Saturday morning cartoon, part RPG, and part roguelike, the game will have you playing as the newest member of a team who must fight against and take down a major enemy who threatens to control the world. The game currently has a free demo available via Steam for Steam Next Fest right now, as the Early Access version will be released on November 18, 2024.

Dimensionals

Brace yourself for the ultimate Saturday Morning Cartoon adventure! Dimensionals is a roguelike turn-based RPG with dozens of heroes from different dimensions to collect and level up. Build a party of three and combine hundreds of their unique skills to create insane combos. Fight through an epic story told in the style of voice-acted comic book cutscenes. It's up to you to save the multiverse and beat an army of totally evil bad guys! Teleport yourself back to the glory days of the 90s with the Dimensionals radical story campaign, told through voice-acted, animated, comic-book style cutscenes. Ragnarath, the tyrannical king of the Specters, has launched his final assault on the multiverse! His armies sew chaos, leaving every dimension they touch on the brink of annihilation!

As Earth's newest young Dimensional, now stranded aboard the Dimensional's Mothership, YOU emerge as the multiverse's final hope!! Every chapter is a journey through a fractured Dimension, filled with a cast of zaney heroes to recruit with wicked cool personalities, deep lore and backstory. Fight your way through each of Ragnarath's world-crushing bosses, encounter the Mysterious Rogue Rifters, and take the fight to Ragnarath himself! Manage powerful blessings and brutal curses, and watch out! It will wake everything you have to beat this endlessly replayable roguelike challenge! Get hooked on your new favorite characters! There are dozens of heroes to unlock, each with their own classic RPG level tree. Experience their voice-acted personalities and backstories as they fight alongside you in the campaign. Only once you have assembled the Dimensionals can you defeat Ragnarath!

