Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil Is Now Available

Ravensburger has released a new quick-intro version of Disney Villainous ahea dof Halloween, as Introduction to Evil is available now

Ravensburger has released a new edition of Disney Villainous just in time for Halloween, as Introduction to Evil gives players the basics of the game in a quick-start title. This is basically a version of the game featuring four iconic villains from Disney, as you can choose from Captain Hook, Prince John, Ursula, and Maleficent. All of this comes with streamlined gameplay and video resources to help those who want to get into the game quickly before trying the expansions out. We have more info below, as it is now available at Target for $30.

Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil

Take on the role of your favorite Disney Villain in this cunning card game of schemes and strategy. Discover your unique abilities while thwarting your opponents with twists of fate. Who will triumph in this epic contest of sinister power? Play as Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula, or Prince John. Each Villain boasts thematic cards and strategies inspired by the films you love. Designed with beginner players in mind, Introduction to Evil is the perfect starting point for Disney Villainous. In this asymmetrical card game, move your Villain to different locations from their film to access actions: gain power, play helpful minions and items, or thwart your opponents with heroes. Harness strategies unique to your Villain's card deck to be the first to achieve your objective and win the game!

Great for Beginners – After years of developing this award-winning game system, Ravensburger applies all its learnings to streamline instructions and gameplay for popular Disney Villainous characters. New video resources help you start playing in minutes!

Perfect Gift for Disney Fans – The ideal gift for die-hard Disney fans, new board gamers, Disney Villainous pros, or your family (ages ten and up)!

Compatible with Disney Villainous Games – Enjoy as its own game or mix and match with Villains from other titles such as Disney Villainous: Evil Comes Prepared or Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder.

Great Replay Value – Try the many combinations of Villainous face-offs with characters from any Disney Villainous game, and discover thematic illustrations and strategies inspired by the films you love!

