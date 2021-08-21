Dolmen Announced A 2022 Release During Gamescom 2021

Prime Matter and Massive Work Studio revealed at Gamescom 2021 their next game Dolmen will be coming out in 2022. The game had been revealed back in June as fans got a taste of the cosmic horror action RPG, but up until now, they've been a bit quiet on the project. But at least we now know the game will be coming out next year. What's more, we're going to get a taste of things to come live on Twitch as the streamer LobosJr will be doing a hands-on demo every day from August 27th-29th at 9am PT, giving you a better look at the game. You can read a bit more about the game below as it will be coming out on Steam for PC, as well as both current and next-gen consoles for PlayStation and Xbox.

Dolmen takes place in a sci-fi universe where humanity has colonized several star systems using space travel technology and genetic manipulation to adapt to the conditions. The Revion system is distant from the main inhabited area of the galaxy, but drew the attention of Zoan Corp. for emitting radiation different from other systems, suggesting the existence of other universes. Mysteriously, there is only one planet in this system, which was named Revion Prime. Before the discovery of the Revion system there was no evidence for the existence of other dimensions. The scientific and military interest behind this discovery could destabilize the existing political balance but, more than that, research on Revion Prime also revealed the existence of an alien species called Vahani – whose role appear to be to roam the universes helping other species evolve. Their interests are obscure, and it remains to be seen if the creation of xeno-species could have had any influence from them. The player will need to discover the secrets of Revion Prime and the Dolmen crystals to find out.