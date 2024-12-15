Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Receives New Update of Improvements

Bandai Namco has released a new update for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, adding several improvements to the game that were needed

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero December 2024 update with key gameplay tweaks.

New High-Speed Dragon Dash added for quick movement towards opponents in battles.

Adjustments made to Rush Ki Blasts, Z-Counter, and Character Switch mechanics.

Character updates include health and ki tweaks for Android 19, Dr. Gero, and Cooler.

This past week, Bandai Namco released a new update for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, as players will see a number of improvements to the game. This isn't some massive update that adds characters, modes, or settings. It's simply one designed to touch up and fix things in the game, some of it based on testing and some on feedback. We have the full list of dev notes for you below, and you can download this free update now.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – December 2024 Update

Game Mode Adjustments

Battle

All stages are now able to be selected in offline P1 vs. P2 battles.

Functionality Adjustments

Battle Setup

A function allowing you to change a character's display method has been added.

The "My Sets" function has been added for Team Members/

Ranked Match / Player Match

You can now skip the intro battle animations (requires both players to input the skip command).

Player Match

You can now set your team to hidden or revealed to your opponent when editing your team

Custom Battle Mode

Text can now be sorted alphabetically.

Options

You can now set the battle camera distance to be closer

Battle System Adjustments

High-Speed Dragon Dash (New Action)

The new quick movement action, "High-Speed Dragon Dash", where you can move quickly towards your opponent, has been added. Perform with R2 and holding X (PS5) or RT and holding A (XSX|S).

Smash Attack

You will no longer be stunned when being hit by a Rush Ki Blast when charging a Smash Attack.

When charging a Smash Attack during a Rush Attack, charge time reduction based on hit count has been increased.

Rush Ki Blast

The time between being able to fire the next Rush Ki Blast after firing the maximum consecutive amount at once (different for each character) has been increased.

Rush Ki Blast Deflection

You can now move while deflecting Rush Ki Blasts.

Steps

You will now no longer be able to be hit by certain attacks immediately after performing a Step

Rush Ki Blast and Smash Ki Blast can now also be evaded.

Z-Burst Dash

The amount of Ki consumed when activating it has been increased.

Burst Smash

Ki will no longer be consumed when activating it, and will instead consume an amount based on the distance traveled.

Blast

Damage has been increased when using a boost.

Z-Search

Z-Search will no longer lose track of your opponent when characters are swapped.

You will now quickly regain sight of your opponent if they enter your line of sight from the front when Z-Search is not locked onto them.

Z-Counter

The input window has been shortened.

Z-Counter will become more difficult to perform if performed consecutively.

Ki consumed has been increased when successfully performing a Z-Counter.

Skill Count increase speed has been reduced when successfully performing a Z-Counter.

Revenge Counter

Skill Count consumed when using Perception against Revenge Counter has been reduced from 2 to 1.

Rush Attacks during Sparking! Mode

Gradual damage reduction of consecutive hits has been increased.

Combos

The final attack of Aerial Combos and Aerial Slash Combos will no longer be interrupted by guarding.

Character Switch

Health recovery rate of Standby characters has been reduced.

Z-Burst Dash (Giant Characters)

The tackle done by Giant characters during Z-Burst Dashes is now guardable.

Skill Adjustments

Skills that cause instant Sparking! Mode

Skill Count consumed has been increased.

Skills that increase stats in general

Skill Count consumed has been decreased.

Afterimage Strike

Effect duration has been reduced to 10 seconds, and will be removed if your opponent uses Perception while you are under the effect.

False Courage

Skill Count consumed has been increased from 1 to 2.

Technique: All I Need Is Five Seconds!

Skill Count consumed has been increased from 3 to 2 and status increase upon activation has been increased.

Standard Barrier

You can now activate it while receiving melee attacks from the front.

Blast Adjustments

Long-Range Blasts and Ultimate Blasts

Speed has been reduced.

Super Vegito: Final Kamehameha

Ki consumed and damage has been increased.

Goku (Mini): Quick Rush

Trajectory can now be changed while Rushing.

Mr.Satan: Present Bomb

Increased ending lag after activation.

Character Adjustments

Android 19 / Dr. Gero

Health/Ki amount absorbed on successful throw has been adjusted.

Dragon Dash, Quick Ascend, and Quick Descend now consume Ki.

Cell 2nd Form

You can now escape the throw.

Cooler

Amount of Health restored upon transforming has been increased.

Great Ape Vegeta / Dr. Wheelo

Maximum health has been reduced.

Other

We have improved performance and ease of use.

