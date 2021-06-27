Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Anniversary Set 2020 Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Anniversary Set 2020.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Anniversary Set 2020 is considered the thirteenth expansion set and has a code of EX13. Expansion sets are normally smaller, but this set includes cards numbered up to EX-36 along with multiple alternate art reprints of cards from other sets. While these cards can generally be purchased in a single box as one unit, the box is getting up there in price, leading some collectors to buy the cards as singles.

Frost, for the Clan Expansion Rare EX13-01

Jiren, Legend of Universe 11 Expansion Rare EX13-02

Son Goku, Resolve Renewed Expansion Rare EX13-03

Vegeta, Resolve Renewed Expansion Rare EX13-04

Vegito, Resolve Combined Expansion Rare EX13-05

Frieza, Irate Emperor Expansion Rare EX13-06

Planet Vegeta's Final Moments Expansion Rare EX13-07

Janemba, Wicked Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-08

Turles, Chaotic Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-09

Janemba, Raging Incarnation of Evil Expansion Rare EX13-10

Combo Attack Janemba Expansion Rare EX13-11

Restoration Expansion Rare EX13-12

Vegeta, Resolute Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-13

Gokule, the Legendary Fusion Warrior Expansion Rare EX13-14

Son Goten & Trunks, Faultless Youth Expansion Rare EX13-15

Gotenks, the Grim Reaper of Justice Expansion Rare EX13-16

Cheelai & Lemo, the Bandits Expansion Rare EX13-17

Broly, Invincible Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-18

Lord Slug, Mighty Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-19

Android 13, Exterminating Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-20

Allied Reinforcements Expansion Rare EX13-21

King Vegeta, Royal Pride Expansion Rare EX13-22

Great Ape Bardock, Might of the Resistance Expansion Rare EX13-23

Boujack, Galactic Disruptor Expansion Rare EX13-24

Violent Rush Zangya Expansion Rare EX13-25

Garlic Jr., Immortal Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-26

The Agents of Destruction Strike Back Expansion Rare EX13-27

Full Moon Expansion Rare EX13-28

Babidi, Leader of the Agents of Destruction // Majin Buu, Leader of the Agents of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-29

Son Goku Jr. & Vegeta Jr., Saiyan Scions Expansion Rare EX13-30

Son Goku & Android 8, Bonds of Battle Expansion Rare EX13-31

Hatchhyack, Vengeful Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-32

Hatchhyack, Mad With Hate Expansion Rare EX13-33

Max Power Kamehameha Expansion Rare EX13-34

Violent Rush Boujack Expansion Rare EX13-35

Super 17, Hell's Ultimate Weapon Expansion Rare EX13-36

Uub, Symbol of Hope (Alternate Art) Promo P-121

Vegeta, Time Regulator (Alternate Art) Promo P-142

Mutaito, Skill of a Sage (Alternate Art) Promo P-159

Broly, Crown of Retribution (Alternate Art) Promo P-177

Awakening Talent Pan (Alternate Art) Rare TB2-024

Preemptive Strike (Alternate Art) Uncommon TB3-048

Planet Vegeta (Alternate Art) Uncommon BT3-105 Mira,

Creator Absorbed (Alternate Art) Super Rare BT4-108

Familial Bonds (Alternate Art) Common BT7-021 Toppo,

Righteous Aid (Alternate Art) Uncommon DB1-014 Ultra

Instinct Son Goku, the Unstoppable (Alternate Art) Super Rare DB1-021

Great Ape Bardock, Raider's Warcry (Alternate Art) Super Rare DB1-061

Champa and Beerus, Capricious Gods (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-088

King Vegeta and Vegeta, Royal Bloodline (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-090

Son Goku and Son Gohan, Saiyans of Earth (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-091

Hercule and Majin Buu, Friends Forever (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-092

Krillin and Android 18, Power Couple (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-093

Comrades Combined Son Goku (Alternate Art) Expansion Rare EX01-01

Elegant Assistance Heles (Alternate Art) Expansion Rare EX03-18

Boujack, Resonant Agent of Destruction (Alternate Art) Expansion Rare EX05-04