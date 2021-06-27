Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Anniversary Set 2020 Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Anniversary Set 2020.

Anniversary Set 2020. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Anniversary Set 2020. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Anniversary Set 2020 is considered the thirteenth expansion set and has a code of EX13. Expansion sets are normally smaller, but this set includes cards numbered up to EX-36 along with multiple alternate art reprints of cards from other sets. While these cards can generally be purchased in a single box as one unit, the box is getting up there in price, leading some collectors to buy the cards as singles.

  • Frost, for the Clan Expansion Rare EX13-01
  • Jiren, Legend of Universe 11 Expansion Rare EX13-02
  • Son Goku, Resolve Renewed Expansion Rare EX13-03
  • Vegeta, Resolve Renewed Expansion Rare EX13-04
  • Vegito, Resolve Combined Expansion Rare EX13-05
  • Frieza, Irate Emperor Expansion Rare EX13-06
  • Planet Vegeta's Final Moments Expansion Rare EX13-07
  • Janemba, Wicked Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-08
  • Turles, Chaotic Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-09
  • Janemba, Raging Incarnation of Evil Expansion Rare EX13-10
  • Combo Attack Janemba Expansion Rare EX13-11
  • Restoration Expansion Rare EX13-12
  • Vegeta, Resolute Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-13
  • Gokule, the Legendary Fusion Warrior Expansion Rare EX13-14
  • Son Goten & Trunks, Faultless Youth Expansion Rare EX13-15
  • Gotenks, the Grim Reaper of Justice Expansion Rare EX13-16
  • Cheelai & Lemo, the Bandits Expansion Rare EX13-17
  • Broly, Invincible Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-18
  • Lord Slug, Mighty Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-19
  • Android 13, Exterminating Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-20
  • Allied Reinforcements Expansion Rare EX13-21
  • King Vegeta, Royal Pride Expansion Rare EX13-22
  • Great Ape Bardock, Might of the Resistance Expansion Rare EX13-23
  • Boujack, Galactic Disruptor Expansion Rare EX13-24
  • Violent Rush Zangya Expansion Rare EX13-25
  • Garlic Jr., Immortal Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-26
  • The Agents of Destruction Strike Back Expansion Rare EX13-27
  • Full Moon Expansion Rare EX13-28
  • Babidi, Leader of the Agents of Destruction // Majin Buu, Leader of the Agents of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-29
  • Son Goku Jr. & Vegeta Jr., Saiyan Scions Expansion Rare EX13-30
  • Son Goku & Android 8, Bonds of Battle Expansion Rare EX13-31
  • Hatchhyack, Vengeful Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-32
  • Hatchhyack, Mad With Hate Expansion Rare EX13-33
  • Max Power Kamehameha Expansion Rare EX13-34
  • Violent Rush Boujack Expansion Rare EX13-35
  • Super 17, Hell's Ultimate Weapon Expansion Rare EX13-36
  • Uub, Symbol of Hope (Alternate Art) Promo P-121
  • Vegeta, Time Regulator (Alternate Art) Promo P-142
  • Mutaito, Skill of a Sage (Alternate Art) Promo P-159
  • Broly, Crown of Retribution (Alternate Art) Promo P-177
  • Awakening Talent Pan (Alternate Art) Rare TB2-024
  • Preemptive Strike (Alternate Art) Uncommon TB3-048
  • Planet Vegeta (Alternate Art) Uncommon BT3-105 Mira,
  • Creator Absorbed (Alternate Art) Super Rare BT4-108
  • Familial Bonds (Alternate Art) Common BT7-021 Toppo,
  • Righteous Aid (Alternate Art) Uncommon DB1-014 Ultra
  • Instinct Son Goku, the Unstoppable (Alternate Art) Super Rare DB1-021
  • Great Ape Bardock, Raider's Warcry (Alternate Art) Super Rare DB1-061
  • Champa and Beerus, Capricious Gods (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-088
  • King Vegeta and Vegeta, Royal Bloodline (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-090
  • Son Goku and Son Gohan, Saiyans of Earth (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-091
  • Hercule and Majin Buu, Friends Forever (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-092
  • Krillin and Android 18, Power Couple (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-093
  • Comrades Combined Son Goku (Alternate Art) Expansion Rare EX01-01
  • Elegant Assistance Heles (Alternate Art) Expansion Rare EX03-18
  • Boujack, Resonant Agent of Destruction (Alternate Art) Expansion Rare EX05-04

