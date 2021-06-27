Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Anniversary Set 2020 Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Anniversary Set 2020.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Anniversary Set 2020 is considered the thirteenth expansion set and has a code of EX13. Expansion sets are normally smaller, but this set includes cards numbered up to EX-36 along with multiple alternate art reprints of cards from other sets. While these cards can generally be purchased in a single box as one unit, the box is getting up there in price, leading some collectors to buy the cards as singles.
- Frost, for the Clan Expansion Rare EX13-01
- Jiren, Legend of Universe 11 Expansion Rare EX13-02
- Son Goku, Resolve Renewed Expansion Rare EX13-03
- Vegeta, Resolve Renewed Expansion Rare EX13-04
- Vegito, Resolve Combined Expansion Rare EX13-05
- Frieza, Irate Emperor Expansion Rare EX13-06
- Planet Vegeta's Final Moments Expansion Rare EX13-07
- Janemba, Wicked Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-08
- Turles, Chaotic Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-09
- Janemba, Raging Incarnation of Evil Expansion Rare EX13-10
- Combo Attack Janemba Expansion Rare EX13-11
- Restoration Expansion Rare EX13-12
- Vegeta, Resolute Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-13
- Gokule, the Legendary Fusion Warrior Expansion Rare EX13-14
- Son Goten & Trunks, Faultless Youth Expansion Rare EX13-15
- Gotenks, the Grim Reaper of Justice Expansion Rare EX13-16
- Cheelai & Lemo, the Bandits Expansion Rare EX13-17
- Broly, Invincible Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-18
- Lord Slug, Mighty Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-19
- Android 13, Exterminating Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-20
- Allied Reinforcements Expansion Rare EX13-21
- King Vegeta, Royal Pride Expansion Rare EX13-22
- Great Ape Bardock, Might of the Resistance Expansion Rare EX13-23
- Boujack, Galactic Disruptor Expansion Rare EX13-24
- Violent Rush Zangya Expansion Rare EX13-25
- Garlic Jr., Immortal Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-26
- The Agents of Destruction Strike Back Expansion Rare EX13-27
- Full Moon Expansion Rare EX13-28
- Babidi, Leader of the Agents of Destruction // Majin Buu, Leader of the Agents of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-29
- Son Goku Jr. & Vegeta Jr., Saiyan Scions Expansion Rare EX13-30
- Son Goku & Android 8, Bonds of Battle Expansion Rare EX13-31
- Hatchhyack, Vengeful Agent of Destruction Expansion Rare EX13-32
- Hatchhyack, Mad With Hate Expansion Rare EX13-33
- Max Power Kamehameha Expansion Rare EX13-34
- Violent Rush Boujack Expansion Rare EX13-35
- Super 17, Hell's Ultimate Weapon Expansion Rare EX13-36
- Uub, Symbol of Hope (Alternate Art) Promo P-121
- Vegeta, Time Regulator (Alternate Art) Promo P-142
- Mutaito, Skill of a Sage (Alternate Art) Promo P-159
- Broly, Crown of Retribution (Alternate Art) Promo P-177
- Awakening Talent Pan (Alternate Art) Rare TB2-024
- Preemptive Strike (Alternate Art) Uncommon TB3-048
- Planet Vegeta (Alternate Art) Uncommon BT3-105 Mira,
- Creator Absorbed (Alternate Art) Super Rare BT4-108
- Familial Bonds (Alternate Art) Common BT7-021 Toppo,
- Righteous Aid (Alternate Art) Uncommon DB1-014 Ultra
- Instinct Son Goku, the Unstoppable (Alternate Art) Super Rare DB1-021
- Great Ape Bardock, Raider's Warcry (Alternate Art) Super Rare DB1-061
- Champa and Beerus, Capricious Gods (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-088
- King Vegeta and Vegeta, Royal Bloodline (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-090
- Son Goku and Son Gohan, Saiyans of Earth (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-091
- Hercule and Majin Buu, Friends Forever (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-092
- Krillin and Android 18, Power Couple (Alternate Art) Rare DB1-093
- Comrades Combined Son Goku (Alternate Art) Expansion Rare EX01-01
- Elegant Assistance Heles (Alternate Art) Expansion Rare EX03-18
- Boujack, Resonant Agent of Destruction (Alternate Art) Expansion Rare EX05-04