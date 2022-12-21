Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In December 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which were released in August 2021, are doing in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $189. Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $82.26 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $39.09 Son Goku, Calamity Challenger SR BT14-037: $14.71 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $13.72 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $10.99 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $10.59 Son Goku, Return of the Dragon Fist SR BT14-097: $8.80 Trunks, Calamity Challenge SR BT14-045: $8.34 Majin Buu, Unadulterated Malice BT14-082: $7.09

The drop that we've been seeing in this set's once $300 chase card, the SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR, has seemingly halted. The card lost just under $2 in value this month, which does not seem to continue its noticeable and precipitous drop.

What did drop was the already low in value (for a Secret Rare, that is) Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR. This card fell another $7 this month which is putting it into the low, low, low range for this kind of card.

Son Goku, Divine Presence SR also lost over a third of its value this month, as did Son Goku, Calamity Challenger SR.

Please note that in previous installments, I mistakenly listed Majin Buu, Unadulterated Malice as an SR (Super Rare). This card is actually just a standard Rare that is behaving oddly due to its playability.