The Oregon Trail Has Been Released For PlayStation

Time to die of dysentery all over again and leave a headstone on your PS5, as The Oregon Trail is now available for PlayStation consoles.

Gameloft's classic journey westward game educates with real stories and trials.

PS5 version enhances the trail with DualSense features, 4K resolution, and more.

Expand the frontier with "Cowboys and Critters" DLC, featuring new tales and legends.

Gameloft has officially brought all of the fun, education, and 1800s diseases from their modern version of The Oregon Trail over to PlayStation consoles this week. This is the current version of the game you can find on PC, mobile, Switch, and Xbox, as they have taken the classic educational game about pioneers trying to make it to the West Coast and ported it over to PS4 and PS5. You can see how the game looks in the trailer here, as it is available right now in the PlayStation Store.

The Oregon Trail

In The Oregon Trail, players are put at the center of all the trials and tribulations of the journey westward. They must stock their wagon, choose their traveling party, and make sure they all arrive safely in Oregon by making tough choices in dangerous and unexpected situations. Players will also learn the real history behind the trail, including Native American stories, which is a first in the franchise.

The release of The Oregon Trail on PS4 and PS5 is a faithful adaptation of the Apple Arcade version and has been created with the support of Gameloft Lviv. The PS4 and PS5 versions include all five previous Apple Arcade content updates, events, visual filters, and accessibility options, such as an updated high contrast mode that increases the visibility of certain elements to better assist players with low vision. The PS5 version specifically offers DualSense controller support to make use of its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and internal speaker, runs at 4K at 60FPS, and supports PlayStation Activities and Trophies.

Prospective pioneers that want to keep adventuring beyond the base The Oregon Trail experience can purchase its "Cowboys and Critters" DLC for $5. The DLC includes thirteen new stories that explore some of the more fearsome critters and animals on the trail and additional stories that focus on the Horse Creek Treaty, the Chisholm Trail Journey, and a select Native American story about the legend of "The People Eaters," a cannibalistic, fearsome red-headed tribe who fought against the Numa people.

