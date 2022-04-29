A Closer Look At The Pokémon TCG Eeveelution V Heroes Tins

Last Friday, The Pokémon Company International released three new Pokémon TCG tins. These V Heroes Tins were initially thought to include reprints of the Espeon V, Sylveon V, and Umbreon V from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. However, it was later revealed that these would be brand new SWSH Black Star Promos featuring exclusive artwork that hadn't been seen on any cards before. Let's open all three tins to show collectors what those who buy these products will get.

Above, you can see the promo cards. Each tin is themed to the promo within. As a big Eeveelution fan, I love them all, but I'm particularly fond of the Sylveon V. The floral background works well with both the foil style and Sylveon's pink and blue design. All three of these cards are must-haves, and I would've gotten the tins for these exclusively even if I wasn't interested in the packs within. However, opening the tin reveals five booster packs of the latest Pokémon TCG sets including the February 2022 release, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. All three tins included two packs of Brilliant Stars, one Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, one Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies (a huge win considering the value of this set and the lack of a reprint), and one Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign.

Upcoming releases coming soon from Pokémon TCG include:

May 6th, 2022: Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs.

July 1st, 2022: Trainer Toolkit 2022: Features not yet confirmed.