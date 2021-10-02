Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Broly Vs. Gohan

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Here we have the first Super Rare (SR) and Special Rare (SPR) cards from Saiyan Showdown. Both show Broly wiping the floor with Gohan with artwork recreating their battle from the Dragon Ball Z film Broly: Second Coming. Though there are problems with the timeline that make this non-canon film hard to place, it is generally forcibly put by fans during the Great Saiyaman storyline before Goku returns and before Buu appears. This is such an interesting and rich time in the Dragon Ball universe considering the huge time jump between the Cell Games and the start of the Buu Saga. While Akira Toriyama has since adapted Broly into the Dragon Ball canon with the latest Super film, it's still fun to see the original demonic bruiser depicted in the non-canon films. I don't personally love the artwork here compared to other recent SPRs, with every Cross Spirits SPR looking better in my opinion than this Broly card. I do like the way Broly's green Legendary Super Saiyan aura looks over the white background, though.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.