Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: SS Goku & Vegeta

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Yellow-colored section of this upcoming set.

Here we have more cards from The Golden Frieza Saga, which adapted the movie Resurrection F into a full Dragon Ball Super saga. The first card, SS Son Goku, Waiting to See shows Goku holding back his true secret: that he has ascended to Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, a form that he and Vegeta would nickname Super Saiyan Blue. Vegeta, Trial Run shows the Saiyan Prince also holding back that same form. This form ends up being the ultimate weapon used against Frieza, showing the evil warlord that even though he was able to ascend, he had a long way to go to catch up to this duo.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.