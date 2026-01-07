Posted in: Dragon Quest, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Quest VII, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Launches Free Demo

Would you like to try out Dragon Quest VII Reimagined before the game comes out next month? There's a free demo available right now

Article Summary Dragon Quest VII Reimagined free demo now available with hours of content to explore before launch.

Save progress in the demo and carry it over to the full game on any platform when it's released in 2026.

Enjoy enhanced visuals, streamlined story, and revamped turn-based battle system with new features.

Experience hand-crafted 3D graphics, expanded vocations, and quality-of-life improvements throughout.

Square Enix released a new free demo for Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, giving players a taste of the game a few weeks ahead of launch., This is an extended demo with hours of content for players to try out and experience what this updated version of the game is like. What's more, if you decide to buy the game on whatever platform you try it out on, the demo experience will carry over to the full game. The demo came with a new trailer, which we have for you here, as it's still set to be released on February 5, 2026.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, a remake of 2000's Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past, builds on the beloved original game, which finds its colorful cast of characters unlocking a one-of-a-kind storyline across multiple islands, discovering the adventure piece by piece. The modern RPG features fresh visuals, refined gameplay and tightened pacing for a truly unforgettable experience.

Hand-Crafted Aesthetic: The character designs, originally crafted by world-renowned manga artist Akira Toriyama, have been reimagined into a charming 3D art style using dolls actually created in the real world. Environments and dungeons are also brought to life with a unique hand-crafted, diorama-style aesthetic that vividly illustrates the beloved world of the DRAGON QUEST series.

