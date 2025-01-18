Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games | Tagged: Dragonbane

Dragonbane Releases New Free Quickstart PDF: The Sinking Tower

Dragonbane has an all-new Quickstart PDF available called The Sinking Tower, which is free to download on Drive Thru RPG right now

Tabletop publisher Free League Publishing has released a brand new item for players looking to get into Dragonbane with an all-new Quickstart PDF. The title is called The Sinking Tower, and it essentially provides everything you need to get into the game immediately without having to go through the process of buying the core books and other materials. Taking things back to basics with just dice, a character sheet, and a pencil. The team didn't reveal a ton of the story ahead of its launch, giving it an element of surprise for those who decide to play it or run it. We have more details about the adventure below, as you can download this PDF completely free from Drive Thru RPG. All you need is a free account on their system to do it.

Dragonbane: The Sinking Tower

The free Quickstart PDF for the award-winning fantasy RPG includes condensed rules, pre-generated characters, and the tournament-style adventure The Sinking Tower. The adventure offers difficult challenges for even the bravest and most skilled adventurers. The players will need to work together to solve puzzles, win battles, and find valuable treasure – all in just two hours!

Dragonbane is a classic fantasy tabletop roleplaying game full of magic, mystery, and adventure. It is designed from the ground up to facilitate fast and furious play, with very little prep time and adventures that are a breeze to run. Dragonbane is a game with room for laughs at the table, while still offering brutal challenges for the adventurers. Dragonbane is a translation of Drakar och Demoner, Scandinavia's first and biggest tabletop RPG, originally launched in 1982. This new and reimagined edition has one foot firmly planted in the heritage of decades of Swedish gaming and the other in the modern and innovative game design for which Free League Publishing is known worldwide.

