Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Mobile Games, Nuverse | Tagged: d&d, Dragonheir: Silent Gods

Dragonheir: Silent Gods Reveals More For Dungeons & Dragons Collab

Dungeons & Dragons has come to Dragonheir: Silent Gods as part of a new two-year collaboration between the two properties.

Article Summary Nuverse announces a 2-year Dragonheir: Silent Gods & Dungeons & Dragons collab.

Famed D&D character Drizzt and Guenhwyvar join Dragonheir in new PvE content.

Players will battle Erttu the Balor in the all-new Temple of Eto dungeon.

Exclusive rewards include Argent Emerald dice skin and Heliolite Dice.

Mobile developer and publisher Nuverse revealed more details about their upcoming Dragonheir: Silent Gods collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons. It was revealed a few weeks ago that we'd be getting three characters from the D&D universe in a new partnership with Wizards of the Coast, as you'll be getting the drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden and his panther companion Guenhwyva, as you will head off on a new adventure to end the reign of Erttu the Balor. This adventure will be a part of a brand-new PvE quest line and dungeon, which will be the start of a two-year collaboration between the two companies in the game. You can read more details below as the content is now live.

Dungeons & Dragons comes to Dragonheir: Silent Gods

This unique collaboration brings iconic Dungeons & Dragons characters into the world of Dragonheir: Silent Gods through special limited-time, in-game events over the next two years. These new characters will expand the multiverse with new locations to explore, enemies to slay, and allows more players to experience the charm of classic fantasy gameplay. The latest update takes players through the story of Erttu, the menacing balor demon who revels in chaos and destruction and reigns havoc on the denizens of Adenthia.

To challenge his demonic reign, adventurers must enlist the help of Drizzt Do'Urden, a drow ranger and fabled hero of the North, to hunt down Drizzt's nemesis with the assistance of his comrade black panther Guenhwyvar. In addition to the new storyline, Errtu will also be added to the new dungeon called Temple of Eto. A series of new collaborative events have also launched in Dragonheir and across the community – players who participate in these activities can summon Drizzt Do'Urden in the Planeswalker Summoning, and have the opportunity to obtain exclusive rewards such as the Argent Emerald dice skin and Heliolite Dice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!