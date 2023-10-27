Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Mobile Games, Nuverse, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Dragonheir: Silent Gods

Dragonheir: Silent Gods Reveals Dungeons & Dragons Collab

Nuverse and Wizards of the Coast have come together for a new collaboration between Dragonheir: Silent Gods and Dungeons & Dragons.

Nuverse has come together with Wizards of the Coast to reveal a new collaboration between Dragonheir: Silent Gods and Dungeons & Dragons. The company revealed that popular characters from the TTRPG will be making their way over to the mobile game, starting on November 17, which will run for a couple of years. We have a few details below, along with more info on Season events, but the team didn't give away everything, as it looks like they're going to tease this all the way to opening day. But the fact that we're seeing Drizzt Do'Urden in the promo art should give you a clue as to who else may be on the way.

D&D Collaboration

The multiversal plane of Dragonheir: Silent Gods grows ever larger as famous and fan-favorite Dungeons & Dragons characters make their way into the game on November 17, kicking off the start of a two-year collaboration. Players will be able to recruit these legendary heroes and add them to their roster through Dragonheir's vast open-world adventuring and combat encounters. These characters will be introduced over the next two years as part of Dragonheir's seasonal release model on top of adding key Dungeons & Dragons elements on top of the game's open-world exploration and combat system.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods Seasonal Updates

Starting on November 17, Dragonheir: Silent Gods will feature new Dungeons & Dragons hero characters as well as co-op heroes that will be available to acquire. The seasonal model aims to revitalize the gameplay, progressing Dragonheir's story through new quests and exploration and continuously challenging players to expand their arsenal and take on stronger opponents. Each Dragonheir: Silent Gods season will last for 12 – 14 weeks and offers:

New Adventures: Each season introduces new maps and stories filled to the brim with heroes to recruit and challenging bosses to best, progressing Dragonheir's story forward.

Each season introduces new maps and stories filled to the brim with heroes to recruit and challenging bosses to best, progressing Dragonheir's story forward. New Foes & Allies: The multiverse is limitless, and its corners are ever-expansive. Players may encounter visitors from other worlds, whether it be foes or friendlies, introducing them to new fighting styles and abilities as they adventure further.

The multiverse is limitless, and its corners are ever-expansive. Players may encounter visitors from other worlds, whether it be foes or friendlies, introducing them to new fighting styles and abilities as they adventure further. New Combat Strategies: Seasons will introduce new ways to play and engage in combat, allowing players to freely re-distribute their main character's attributes and introduce never-before-seen elemental combinations on hero attacks, such as ice/toxin for one season and ice/darkness for another.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!