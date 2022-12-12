DreadXP Launches New Porting Studio, Positively Spooky

DreadXP announced this morning that they will be launching a brand new publishing wing called Positively Spooky for console editions. As you may have guessed, the entire goal of this company will be to take their popular horror titles on PC and start posting them over to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, as well as any others that may pop up that don't follow in the traditional PC routes. The first four games on the way will be Sucker for Love: First Date, Iron Lung, SPOOKWARE, and The Mortuary Assistant, all of which will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2023. We have a couple of quotes for you below from two of the people involved with the process, as we wait to see what new titles will be ported in the months to come.

"As DreadXP has grown, one of the top requests that we've received from fans is having access to our games on consoles," said Ted Hentskchke, Head of DreadXP Productions and Producer. "We searched far and wide for development partners to faithfully port our developers' titles, and our search for talent led us to the creation of our new porting studio, Port My Game Collective (PMG Collective). We are excited to introduce console gamers to our slate of games for the first time and look forward to our goal of simultaneous multiplatform game launches."

"As DreadXP enters console game publishing, we're looking at our existing library of games as well as other cult hits in the horror genre that deserve to be played by as many gamers as possible," said Abbey Smith, Co-Producer at DreadXP. "Our highly-rated visual novel dating sim Sucker for Love: First Date is the first of our existing titles to get ported. And in 2023, we'll launch The Mortuary Assistant and SPOOKWARE on Nintendo Switch as well."