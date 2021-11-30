DreamHack Announces First Round Of Events For DreamHack Anaheim

DreamHack organizers have revealed their first set of events for DreamHack Anaheim happening in February 2022. Right now the event is still set to take place from February 11th-13th at the Anaheim Convention Center, provided the pandemic doesn't interfere, making it the first event from the company in the U.S. in two years. Today we learned they will be holding tournaments for CS:GO, Halo Infinite, and multiple fighting games including two Smash Bros. titles. We have the full rundown of what they have planned right now including links for you to sign up in case you plan to attend.

DreamHack Anaheim 2022: Esports ESL Challenger CS:GO — $100,000 prize pool Top-tier Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is coming back to LAN after an era of online competition. With a DreamHack ticket, attendees can watch eight teams battle it out on stage — the grand final will be Sunday, February 13. The goal of ESL Challenger is to be the place for aspiring teams to prove themselves as world-class teams. Now with the participation in the ESL Pro Tour, this challenger level tournament will grant points towards the next EPT Championship — Intel ®️ Extreme Masters: Cologne

Halo NA Regional Tournament — $125,000 base prize pool (with opportunity to increase with crowdfunding) The North American Regional Championship will be a live event as players compete for cash prizes, and to qualify for the HCS Major Kansas City April 2022. A prize pool of $125,000 is on the line as the best Halo teams compete during this first-ever Halo Championship Series NA Regional Championship.

Fighting Game Championships — More than $15,000 in cash prizes DreamHack Anaheim will offer multiple FGC tournaments in which to compete: Nintendo GameCube Super Smash Bros. Melee, $2,500 prize pool Super Smash Bros. Melee & Ultimate Doubles Tournaments, $1,000 prize pool each Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $5,000 prize pool PlayStation 4 Guilty Gear Strive, $5,000 prize pool Melty Blood: Type Lumina, $1,500 prize pool Registration for the tournaments are now live at: smash.gg/dhana22.

Cosplay Cosplay Competition | $2500 Prize | Saturday February 12 Watch as a cosplayer builds an entire cosplay from start to finish in the Creator Hub on the cosplay stage The Anaheim 2020 Master Tier Cosplay winner has been invited back — not to compete, but to judge! Anaheim 2020 was the first festival that offered a judging slot to the winner, and Blake Lehr will be the first judge invited to Anaheim 2022

Introducing the "Creator Hub" This content center is designed with creators in mind. The social media studio provides lighting and backdrops for on-the-go TikTok and Instagram posts, while the Cosplay lounge offers a place to take off the wig,hydrate, or do some emergency repairs.

The core component of the content hub — the stream studio — is leveling up with individual stages and top-end gear dedicated to each creator station.

Invited influencers will have the flexibility of streaming in front of Indie-inspired artwork or green screens, with stations able to change on the fly to meet everyone's personal preference.

Attendees can watch cosplay being created live on the cosplay stage, or hop over and listen to a live DJ set from the Music stage.

The Creator Hub will also feature speedrunning activations, and be the home for the panel stage, with content covering esports, game development, cosplay, and inclusive community building.