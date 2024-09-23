Posted in: Conventions, eSports, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack, DreamHack Atlanta, ESL FACEIT Group

DreamHack Atlanta Confirms More Programming Ahead Of Event

Organizers for DreamHack Atlanta have revealed more of their plans for the event outside of esports with a stacked lineup of activities

With less than two weeks to go before DreamHack Atlanta kicks off, organizers for the event have decided to highlight the non-esports programming you'll be able to take part in. The event will see the return of cast members from Dropout's Dimension 20 with several guests, as well as other tabletop activities. Agent00 will take on attendees in NBA 2K25; The LEGO Group will have its own interactive on-site display and more. We have the details for you below, as the event will run from October 4-6 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

DreamHack Atlanta 2024 – New Additions

DreamHack's Roleplaying Offerings

Following his DreamHack debut this summer, Dropout's resident Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan returns to DreamHack with an all-star cast of adventurers. Joined by Zac Oyama, Erika Ishii, Anjali Bhimani, and Aliza Pearl, the party will explore an all-new one-shot adventure designed specifically for DreamHack Atlanta. Fans can also step into the Tabletop Tavern, a dedicated stage for live roleplaying game content presented in partnership with Lynnvander. Veteran storytellers, writers, and actors will join forces for a slew of custom adventures. Special guests include worldbuilder and dungeon master Jasmine Bhullar, writer and actress Rekha Shankar, game designer and writer Keith Baker, voice actress Mela Lee, and many more.

Agent00 Laces Up for NBA 2K25

AMP creator Agent00 will turn the DreamHack Atlanta Main Stage into his own personal basketball court as he challenges fans in NBA2K25 show matches. Winners will be able to claim one of five grand prizes, while Agent will raffle off a prize of his choosing to the audience for every win he secures. Fans who miss the action in person can follow along at home, as Agent roams the show floor while IRL streaming.

The LEGO Group Makes DreamHack Atlanta Debut

DreamHack guests can expand on the games they know and love through the unlimited creative opportunities of LEGO®️ bricks at DreamHack Atlanta's all-new Builders Zone, sponsored by the LEGO Group. Attendees can participate in gaming-themed make-and-take builds, contribute to the LEGO brick-built mystery mural on-site, or even participate in DreamHack Quests for a chance to take home new LEGO sets. DreamHack will also invite creators to the Main Stage for a competition to celebrate gamers' creative LEGO builds at the festival, with special guests to be announced.

DreamHack Atlanta Hosts Largest-Ever Indie Playground & Artist Alley

DreamHack's Indie Playground and Artist Alley will have their largest footprints yet, with 60 game developers as well as 60 more independent artists, almost half of which are Atlanta locals. In addition to exploring booths, guests can participate in the Artist Alley Stamp Rally, trade unique pins at the pin swap board, trick or treat with vendors, and get hands-on with up-and-coming video games. Both the Artist Alley and Indie Playground are open to all guests daily from 12-6 p.m. ET.

"Drag & Drop" Cosplay Drag Show Returns

Drag & Drop, DreamHack's flagship cosplay drag show, will return after its debut at DreamHack Dallas. Hosted by Emmy-nominated artist Biqtch Puddin', the show will feature a host of new nerdy performances and performers who slay video game bosses, and looks. Participating artists include Brigitte Bidet, LaZanya Ontré, Dotte Com, and more. Drag & Drop complements a full weekend of cosplay programming for attendees. The festival's Cosplay Competition on Saturday, October 5, will be judged by an all-star cast of professional cosplayers, including Atlanta-native Pumpkin.Pixie.Princess and host Jahara Jayde.

DreamHack Atlanta Sets Record with Over 500 Creator Guests

This year's DreamHack Atlanta will host the largest creator cohort ever for a DreamHack Atlanta festival, with over 500 local and national influencers onsite. After receiving a record-setting number of applications, DreamHack Atlanta's host of content creators will participate in Main Stage competitions, host meet & greets with fans, and stream live from DreamHack's Creator Hub. Top guests include Main Stage emcee bbjess, creator interview experts Jake Lucky and HUN2R, veteran streamers DrLupo (hosted in partnership with Anthros) and Amouranth, and more.

Georgia FIRST Robotics Brings Local High Schoolers to DreamHack for STEM Showcase

Georgia high school students from across the state will take part in Georgia FIRST Robotics' interactive showcase live at DreamHack Atlanta. The program requires students and their peers to collaborate on creating their own industrial-size robots to go head-to-head in challenging field games. Students are behind it all – from raising funds to designing their teams' brand to building and piloting their robots – and the festival's showcase will highlight the work that goes into making these high-tech machinations.

