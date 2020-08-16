Dreamscaper Has Been Dropped Into Steam Early Access

Freedom! Games and developer Afterburner Studios announced this week that Dreamscaper is now in Early Access on Steam. Hopefully, this game is a little familiar to you as it was featured multiple times this summer during the Steam Game Festival, as well as IGN's Summer of Gaming and the Day of the Devs. Its received some fine praise up until now, but now you can try it out for yourself as the game launched into Early Access earlier this week. We got the full description below as you travel through the mind of a young woman to slay her demons, as well as the trailer for the game for you to enjoy. No word yet on when a final release date will happen.

Journey through twisted dream realms conjured by the subconscious mind of Cassidy, a young woman wrestling with her inner demons. Trapped in a traumatic loop where restless slumber brings forth dungeons teeming with nightmares and challenges to overcome, her only defense against the darkness is the power of lucid dreaming. Fortify Cassidy's psychic abilities in the waking world by forging friendships, then strike back against her nocturnal foes in intense hack-and-slash combat. Master an expressive battle system to fend off Cassidy's enemies and rescue her from a dark fate. Wield imaginative weapons ranging from ethereal yo-yos to blazing finger guns while manipulating the elements, warping space, and even controlling time. Weave together these fantastical powers while using careful positioning, precise timing, and quick reflexes to dodge, parry, and dispatch attackers. Unlock persistent upgrades and harness their potent effects to vanquish horrifying bosses that embody negative emotions like isolation and loss. Explore breathtaking ever-changing dreamscapes reflective of real-world struggles to find a way out of this nightmarish cycle.