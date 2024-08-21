Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: #DRIVE Rally!, Pixel Perfect Dude

#DRIVE Rally Announces Release Date at Gamescom 2024

Pixel Perfect Dude confirmed the official release date for #DRIVE Rally during Gamescom 2024, along with a brand new trailer

Article Summary #DRIVE Rally releases in Early Access on Steam, September 25, 2024, as revealed at Gamescom 2024.

New trailer showcases '90s-themed racing, diverse tracks, and customizable legendary rally cars.

Explore scenic locations like Holzberg and Revontuli, with unique co-drivers adding personality to races.

Immersive '90s arcade-style gameplay, packed with Easter eggs, humor, and classic rally car customization.

Indie game developer and publisher Pixel Perfect Dude confirmed the release date of #DRIVE Rally with a new trailer revealed during Gamescom 2024. The team confirmed that the game will launch in Early Access first, as it will drop on Steam on September 25, 2024. Meanwhile, the latest trailer, which you can watch above, provides a better look at the game's content and gameplay, as they take you back to '90s polygon racing.

#DRIVE Rally

#DRIVE Rally isn't just a trip down memory lane; it's an arcade-inspired rally-driving experience set in the golden racing era of the '90s. From the lush, evergreen forests of Holzberg in Germany to the twisty, arid roads of the American southwest, #DRIVE Rally offers a variety of iconic tracks and legendary rally cars that players can tune and customize. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned pro, the game ensures that every race is challenging and rewarding. Plus, co-drivers aren't just there for the ride—they bring personality to the journey with their unique brand of humor and insightful driving directions!

#DRIVE All Over the World: From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli, each track offers unique features and asks drivers to go the distance.

From the sunny landscapes of Dry Crumbs, through the whispering woods of Holzberg, to the chilly wilderness of Revontuli, each track offers unique features and asks drivers to go the distance. Legendary Cars: Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more from the studio's previous title #DRIVE. New from the '90s era are Das Sandsturm and Celestia, just for a start!

Jump behind the wheel of legendary rally cars, including Das Holzwagen, The Doggo, The Bobond, and many more from the studio's previous title #DRIVE. New from the '90s era are Das Sandsturm and Celestia, just for a start! Passionate Co-Drivers: For better or worse, your co-driver is with you to the end! There to help and lend some humourous jabs, they're your trusty navigator —and your worst critic.

For better or worse, your co-driver is with you to the end! There to help and lend some humourous jabs, they're your trusty navigator —and your worst critic. #DRIVE Design: It's your way and the highway, baby! From tires to tailpipe, build your car to your liking. Add your special touches with paintwork, decals, and decorations. Take a picture in Photo Mode – it'll last longer.

#DRIVE Like it's 1999: pumped up with 90's Easter Eggs and references in an adoring homage to the thunderous days of rally racing circa 1990s, this game feels like a finely-tuned arcade experience, with no coins needed.

