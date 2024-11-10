Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Dumb Ways: Free For All, PlaySide Studios

Dumb Ways: Free For All Launches For Meta Quest

Players can now play Dumb Ways: Free For All on Meta Quest, bringing a VR version of the mayhem with them out on vacation

Article Summary Play Dumb Ways: Free For All now on Meta Quest VR with 50 new minigames and quirky characters.

DLC coming soon: 50 more unique minigames arriving in December and January for free.

Join up to 5 friends in fun, family-friendly multiplayer challenges anywhere you go.

Unlock fun accessories and new visuals as you earn vouchers in endless mini-game fun.

PlaySide Studios has officially released their latest game, Dumb Ways: Free For All, which you can currently play on Meta Quest 3 and S3. The game has been designed to both build off and make callbacks to the predecessors in the series, as you have 50 new minigames in a VR environment with a new set of characters out on vacation. What's more, the team will add 50 more mini-games free of charge in the upcoming DLC, with the first 25 coming out on December 9, 2024, and the second 25 in January. Enjoy the video for the game as its now live.

Dumb Ways: Free For All

Dumb Ways' Beans start their journey greeted by a very hard-working Ninny at the Dumb Tours airport check-in gate. Here, players must choose between a selection of 'totally' blissful and 'usually' safe destinations to compete in a fun-packed mini-game extravaganza. Up to 6 Beans can work their way through various challenges to earn valuable vouchers, which can be spent freshening up their look at the Duty-Free kiosk on arrival. Earn XP by completing mini-game playlists or "Tours", each time players level up they'll unlock exciting new cosmetics, mini-games and even more Tours to explore!

Rated E for Everyone, Dumb Ways: Free for All offers an inclusive, family-friendly experience with levels ranging from easy to challenging. Endless Variety: Ensuring that no two rounds are ever the same, players can enjoy a rotating roster of minigames, such as feeding sushi to sharks, swatting away piranhas, saving drowning Beans, throwing coconuts, fending off crazy crabs, and much much more.

