Dune: Awakening Shows Off Arrakis In Latest Video

Dune: Awakening has a new video out showing off the beauty of Arrakis, as we get a look at the carefully crafted desert world

Article Summary Check out Funcom's stunning video unveiling Arrakis in Dune: Awakening gameplay.

Dive into a dynamic open world, exploring sand and sky with iconic Dune technology.

Immerse in a narrative where Duke Leto battles Harkonnen without Paul Atreides.

Survive Arrakis by mastering Fremen skills and navigating ever-changing deserts.

Funcom has released an all-new video for Dune: Awakening this week, as they showed off all of the "beauty" of Arrakis. This is about three minutes worth of the team highlighting all of the work that went into making the fictional planet from the novels and films come to life in a new way. They did an amazing job of making this feel like an open world you can explore on foot and by flight, and while there's a little gameplay in here, it definitely highlights the environment to look like a living desert. Enjoy the video, as the game will be released on PC sometime in the early part of this year.

Dune: Awakening

More than just survival, Dune: Awakening offers a large-scale, persistent, and highly immersive world with social hubs bustling with other players, server-wide politics and intrigue, and a cinematic storyline that will leave you at the edge of your seat. The Fremen have vanished. Paul Atreides was never born. Lady Jessica obeyed the Bene Gesserit and gave birth to a girl. Duke Leto Atreides survived the assault on Arrakeen and is now locked in a brutal conflict with the Harkonnen over Arrakis and its precious spice.

In this unique but still familiar take on the iconic sci-fi universe of Dune, you begin as a prisoner sent to Arrakis to uncover the mystery of the Fremen's disappearance. Following in the footsteps of the mysterious desert tribe, you will learn the true meaning of desert power as you rise from a nameless survivor to becoming an agent of the Atreides or the Harkonnen. Alone, with friends or any of the hundreds of players you share Arrakis with, can you survive the most dangerous planet in the universe?

Survive by learning the ways of the Fremen. Seek the shadows to escape the scorching sun. Craft stillsuits and extract water from your enemies to stay hydrated. Build shelter to escape lethal sandstorms and always beware the sandworm.

Explore a vast, open world of beauty and danger. Glide, climb, and speed across Arrakis using iconic Dune tech such as ornithopters and suspensor belts. Visit the hubs of Arrakeen and Harko Village, bustling with other players to socialize and trade with.

Discover a shifting desert that offers infinite exploration. Coriolis storms reshape the Deep Desert, turning familiar ground into treacherous, unknown territory. Every week, players race to be the first to uncover new locations, dangers, and rewards.

