Dune: Spice Wars Releases House Vernius Of Ix DLC

Dune: Spice Wars has released a brand new DLC called House Vernius Of Ix, which has been released alongside the Heroes of Dune update.

Article Summary House Vernius Of Ix DLC adds a new faction with unique tech and playstyles.

Heroes of Dune update introduces 14 controllable legendary characters.

The Ixians are skilled in diplomacy and research, less reliant on water.

Dune: Spice Wars DLC coupled with a free update enhancing gameplay.

Funcom and Shiro Games have released a brand new DLC for Dune: Spice Wars, as players can get their hands on the House Vernius Of Ix DLC. Teh first post-launch content for the game, this adds another faction to the mix with their own bonuses and features that play more into the darker side of the real-time 4X title. The DLC has been released alongside a free Heroes of Dune update for everyone to get right now, which gives every faction controllable Hero units. We have a trailer for the DLC as you can read about both updates below.

Dune: Spice Wars – House Vernius of Ix DLC

The House Vernius of Ix DLC introduces the technologically advanced Ixians as the game's seventh faction. Hailing from the technologically advanced Ixian Confederation and led by the cybernetically enhanced Rhombur Vernius, they discreetly explore the self-learning tech forbidden by the Butlerian Jihad. Much anticipated by the community, the Ixians unlock radically new playstyles focused on research and diplomacy. They have the ability to control a larger number of drones than other factions and possess unique ways of controlling and limiting opponents' technology. With their high reliance on Standing, Alliances are essential to their success. Thanks to their reduced reliance on water, however, they are unusually effective in the harsh environment of Arrakis.

The Heroes of Dune update marks a major milestone for Dune: Spice Wars, allowing players to control legendary individuals from the Dune universe. With each faction offering a choice of two Heroes, players can recruit from a total of fourteen iconic characters, each with its own active skill, global effect, and localized effects. From Duncan Idaho and Gurney Halleck for the House Atreides to Chani Kynes and Otheym for the Fremen, players can now lead their chosen faction with legendary figures, reshaping the course of history on Arrakis.

