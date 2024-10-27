Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cat Society, Dungeon Inn, Spiral Up Games

Dungeon Inn Has Been Confirmed For Release in November

A brand-new cozy strategy management title is coming out next month, as Dungeon Inn will arrive on PC via Steam in November

Article Summary Dungeon Inn launches on November 14, 2024, bringing strategic management to a fantasy inn.

Players manage an inn at a dungeon's entrance, balancing two rival guilds and hidden agendas.

Engage in turn-based strategies to optimize profits, avert clashes, and ensure guest satisfaction.

Upgrade the inn with new facilities to attract adventurers and unlock unique events.

Indie game developer Cat Society and publisher Spiral Up Games confirmed their new game, Dungeon Inn, will be released next month. This is an all-new cozy strategy management game in which you are the manager of an inn set in a fantasy land who decided to set up shop at the mouth of a dungeon. As you would expect, you get a ton of adventurers who come and go as clients, as you'll have to arrange visitors and business from two rival guilds. All while trying to maximize your own profits by double-dealing under the table and keeping everyone happy both going in and coming out! Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on November 14, 2024.

Dungeon Inn

Dungeon Inn invites players to step into the role of Sara, an innkeeper who strikes a deal with a dragon to open an inn at the entrance of a busy dungeon. Players must manage the rivalry between two adventurers' guilds, ensuring they don't uncover Sara's secret double dealings. With cozy, strategic gameplay, players will have to cater to customer demands, upgrade their inn to attract more guests and craft the perfect strategy to thrive in a charming yet challenging setting.

Turn-Based Inn Strategy Management: Using various tools at your disposal, deploy turn-based strategies to draw in adventurers or slow them down to keep rival guilds apart. Perfect your timing to prevent clashes, boost profits, and watch your inn flourish!

Using various tools at your disposal, deploy turn-based strategies to draw in adventurers or slow them down to keep rival guilds apart. Perfect your timing to prevent clashes, boost profits, and watch your inn flourish! Master the Art of Covert Inn Operations: While clashes between guilds may be unavoidable, strategic intervention is key. Send in covert armored fighters to tip the scales in one guild's favor to reduce suspicion on your double-dealing.

Strategize & Keep Guests Happy: Your response to events and requests will impact your inn's reputation and income—and could either quell or raise suspicions.

Upgrade and Transform Your Inn: Invest your hard-earned coins in exciting new facilities, like training rooms and restaurants, that attract more guests and unlock new events.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!