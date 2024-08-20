Posted in: Games, Quantic Dream, Video Games | Tagged: Dustborn, Red Thread Games

Dustborn Drops New Launch Trailer As Game Has Been Released

Check out the official launch trailer for Dustborn right now, as the game has been released today for both PC and consoles

Players follow Pax, a band member, on a whimsical road trip to deliver a mysterious package.

Journey through an alternate America, forming relationships and battling foes with words.

The game features original punk-rock songs and a soundtrack by Simon Poole, streaming now.

Quantic Dream and developer Red Thread Games dropped a brand new trailer today for their game Dustborn, which has officially been released for PC and consoles. If you haven't seen the game before, you play as Pax, a member of a band on tour, traveling across parts of North America to get from the West to the East. Along the way, you take charge of a package and have to contend with enemies looking to take it from you. Enjoy the trailer as the game has officially been released today.

Dustborn

In Dustborn, players embark on an exciting and whimsical road trip across an alternate American Republic, tasked with delivering a mysterious package from the West Coast to the East Coast. The game offers an interactive story set in a comic-book-inspired world, where the power of words can shape unique relationships and be wielded as a lingual arsenal against enemies. As Pax and her crew journey through this reimagined America, they will visit a dozen iconic locations, undertake unexpected missions, and meet a diverse array of characters – each with their own distinct personalities and motives – some of whom can be recruited to help them reach their final destination, Nova Scotia.

Traveling undercover as a punk-rock band, Pax and her crew composed four original songs to perform at various stops along the road. These performances reflect their rebellious spirit and help them stay under the radar while adding a dynamic layer to their journey, making music an integral part of their adventure across the American Republic. We're The Dust Born EP, featuring songs performed by Pax's official voice actress Dominique Tipper, is now available in partnership with Kid Katana Records on all streaming platforms along with the game's original soundtrack. Composed by Simon Poole, the Dustborn Original Soundtrack includes 21 tracks.

