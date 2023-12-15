Posted in: Dying Light 2, Games, Techland, Video Games | Tagged: Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Reveals Its Winter Tales Event

Techland has one last update available for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as players can jump in on the Winter Tales Event next week.

Article Summary Join Dying Light 2's Winter Tales Event from Dec. 19 to Jan. 5 for festive fun.

Find Santa Airdrops, fight Uncle Snow, and grab the Winter Elf gear.

Shop with Sweets for seasonal items at Baka’s Winter Market in-game.

Look forward to new updates, including PS5 cross-gen saves and fresh content.

Techland has one more surprise for Dying Light 2 Stay Human to close out the year. A gift, if you will, as they have revealed the Winter Tales Event. Starting on December 19 and running all the way until January 5, the team will have several events you can take part in, as well as some DLC packs and unlockables. We have the full rundown of everything you'll be able to do starting this coming Tuesday.

Dying Light 2 Winter Party

Dying Light 2 Stay Human goes festive for another winter celebration. Starting from Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 am PT / 9 am ET / 3 pm GMT, Villedor will sparkle with the Gifts from Above event. Players will be able to stroll through the city adorned with seasonal trimmings, look for Santa Airdrops, and even fight Uncle Snow for presents. There are also goals to be met and rewards to be won – including the Winter Elf gear and outfit and the cute Gingerbread Infected Charm. The mood will be heightened with a visit to Baka's Winter Market store by the Bazaar. There, players can spend all the Sweets gathered by killing Naughty Infected. The latter may even be caught wearing very merry seasonal getups – it's probably due to all that snow falling from the sky. The wintry fun will come to a close on Friday, Jan 5, 2024, at 3 am PT / 5 am ET /11 am GMT.

Naughty Or Nice

There are a bunch of very festive items coming to Dying Light 2 Stay Human around the time of the Winter Tales. Some of them are assembled in the Grim Santa Bundle with the Grim Santa Outfit, Gear, Paraglider, and North Polearm weapon, as well as a blueprint, available at the in-game store for 500 DL Points. Techland is also giving out the Hakon Bundle for free as part of the Winter Tales Event, starting on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Under The Tree

Techland will gift players with another portion of the promised changes. The Winter Tales Update will contain a stocking full of joys, such as new enemy variants, new weapons – along with some striking surprises, such as exploding knives and shurikens – more finishers, and the long-awaited PlayStation 5 cross-gen save. With the majority of the significant new content coming in the next update, this one is ready to do its best to tide everyone over.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!