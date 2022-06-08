Dying Light Releases Its Last Official Update For The Original Game

Techland has released a new update for the original Dying Light as this will be the final update the game will get moving forward. After seven years of giving the game support, the team is moving on and focusing all their efforts on the sequel. But not before giving the game one last hurrah and releasing a final update that they're calling the Definitive Edition. This will serve as an all-in-one game for people who have never purchased it so you can get the main game and all of the DLCs ever released for it (including skin bundles and expansion packs) at once. If you own the Platinum Edition of the game, you'll get a completely free update. You can read more about it below as the game will be released on June 9th.

The Definitive Edition consists of the base game and all 26 DLCs (including skin bundles and expansion packs). It's the best way to experience the amount of content and love we have poured into this game over 7 long years. That's not all! We couldn't be happier with the awesome community that fully embraced their experience in the city of Harran and kept motivating us to aim ever higher. To thank you for allowing us to spend all these great years with Dying Light, we would like to present everyone with a free DLC – Harran Tactical Unit Bundle for a limited time—2 weeks after the Definitive Edition's premiere. This offer will be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store on Xbox.

If you already own the Platinum Edition of the game, you will be automatically upgraded to Definitive Edition for free! You will be able to enjoy 5 new bundles at no additional cost. This release marks an important moment in the history of Dying Light. On the one hand, it's a nod to 7 years of immense love and support for this game; on the other, it's the grand finale of our adventures in Harran. But let's see what the future brings. And don't worry—we will keep a steady reroll of previous events for you to enjoy. Once again, we couldn't be happier with the awe-inspiring memories this game has brought us, primarily because of our wonderful community. And yet, we also feel it's the perfect time to move on and shift our focus towards brand-new adventures in the city of Villedor.