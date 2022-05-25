Dune: Spice Wars Gives Better Idea Of Early Access Roadmap

Funcom has revealed new details to their plans for Dune: Spice Wars as we have a roadmap for the game's planned Early Access updates. Along with developer Shiro Games, the two companies are looking to make the entire Early Access experience one to enjoy as they plan to release new content over the Summer and, based on the graphic below, have more releases planned all the way until the game is eventually released. Here's a quick rundown from the devs released today.

The roadmap promises several major features, such as multiplayer, a new faction, and hero units, but the list is not exhaustive. Players will also see improvements across the board with every update, including the addition of new features. As experienced Early Access developers, Funcom and Shiro Games know the value of community feedback and adapting to circumstances, so the features set out in the roadmap are subject to change. Multiplayer is the current priority. After that, several major features are planned, including an unannounced new faction, and bringing the iconic characters of Dune to life as councilors take to the map as controllable hero units. The Air and Sand Update will dig deeper into the warfare, introducing new units and tactical elements to the mix.

Of all the things on this list, the one that has our attention right now is Multiplayer. The ability to get right down to the nitty-gr0tty of fighting against others as you all strive to survive is probably one of the most appealing aspects of Dune: Spice Wars. Especially since the game doesn't have a confirmed release date yet for the final version. This means even if we complete everything there is to do in the Early Access version, we can still jump online and compete against others for a bit of fun. Here's hoping we get a better update soon, which we're guessing might come during Summer Game Fest or the PC Gaming Show next month.