Dragon Ball Super Card Game Shows Event Pack 09

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has announced what their new Event Pack 09 will include. This promotional pack offers reprint cards that are produced on silver foil for players of the DBSCG. While I personally cover this card game from a collector's perspective, the fact is that this hobby is quite player-focused. Let's take a look, too, at what Bandai has to say about competitive gameplay.

Bandai posted the following announcement to their official Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page:

We'd like to take this opportunity to clarify some points regarding the Card Game Fest event and organized play. Our goal for Card Game Fest is to have an enjoyable event for new and returning players to celebrate the Dragon Ball Super Card Game and release of UW Boost Set 7 -Realm of the Gods- into the launch of the 2022 organized play season. For this reason, we endeavored to trial the Unison Warrior Series format in a different event capacity, pick-up games with prizing, and tutorial events aimed at players of other Bandai card games. Bandai has never considered rotation for the Dragon Ball Super Card Game, and is planning to maintain a non-rotating format for competitive events where cards from all sets can be used. We will soon begin a full organized play season for 2022 that includes online and in-person championship series events with all cards usable, as well as fun and casual events with special regulations such as Unison Warrior Series only.

This is set to be quite an interesting year for DBSCG. We are one month away from the first set of the year, Realm of the Gods. That set will focus on the deities of Akira Toriyama's expanded DB universe including Angels, Destroyers, Super Saiyan Gods, Xenoverse characters, and more with the set mascot being Super Saiyan God Trunks. It will also be the very first set to include God Rares. The inclusion of God Rares comes as big news for Dragon Ball Super Card Game collectors and players as it is the first time we have seen a rarity beyond the already incredibly scarce "Secret Rare" (SCR) rarity.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for continuing reveals from this upcoming set.