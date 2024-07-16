Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dynabook, laptop

Dynabook Has Revealed Two Brand-New AI-Infused Laptops

Dynabook dropped two all-new laptop designs this morning, as they have created a pair that are AI-infused to help with productivity.

Dynabook has revealed two brand new Copilot-enhanced professional laptops this morning with the 14" Tecra A40 and the 16" Tecra A60. Both of these have been engineered to be AI-infused with the Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 1) running Windows 11. The concept of which was to "redefine productivity and performance," with an emphasis on professionals and educators, with a bit of gaming mixed in. We have more details about these two designs below as they have launched both online and in retail.

Dynabook – Tecra A40 & A60

Premium Is the New Mainstream

The new Tecra A60-M is Dynabook's first 16-inch, AI-enhanced, full-performance laptop designed to meet the needs of creative, and finance professionals, as well as software developers, engineers, and more. It boasts a slim, backpack-friendly form factor and is equipped with a full-sized backlit 10-key keyboard. The all-new 14-inch Tecra A40-M was built for uncompromising productivity on the go and is well-equipped for field jobs and today's work-from-anywhere professionals, educators, and students.

AI-Powered Productivity

Both laptops feature Copilot AI and are equipped with a dedicated Copilot key for quick AI assistance on workflows and tasks. This integration allows users to streamline operations, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance overall productivity with intelligent suggestions and seamless communication facilitated by AI. Additional AI enhancements include AI noise reduction for clear communication by removing background noise at both the near and far ends of conference calls, a new 5MP webcam with AI enhancements like background blur, lighting correction, face-framing, and AI-enhanced battery management for optimized performance and extended usage.

Stylish And Ergonomic New Design

Standing out from the crowd of business laptops that ship in varying shades of bland, these new Tecra models feature compact and lightweight chassis designs that are both stylish and durable, exceeding MIL-STD-810H standards. They are finished in a durable dark blue metallic paint with IONPure IPL, an EPA-approved antimicrobial coating that ensures a cleaner and more hygienic workspace. Both models are equipped with 16:10 WUXGA displays with available touch options, full-size premium backlit keyboards with dedicated conferencing hotkeys preset for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and large ClickPads.

Unmatched Security & Superior Connectivity

As Secured-core PCs, the Tecra A40-M and A60-M are among the most secure laptops available and provide comprehensive protection against security and privacy threats. These laptops also feature advanced hardware and software security measures, including Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, advanced encryption, and can be equipped with face and/or fingerprint biometric scanners, smart card readers, ensuring that both personal and corporate data remain safe and secure. These new Tecra laptops also ensure superior connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 6E and a LAN port, providing fast and reliable network access. Additionally, a variety of essential ports, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and a microSD card slot, help maintain a clutter-free workspace. The new high-resolution display and enhanced audio and video capabilities make these laptops ideal for both collaborative and solo work.

