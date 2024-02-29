Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: D3Publisher Inc., Earth Defense Force, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 Announced For September 2024

D3Publisher Inc. confirmed the latest EDF title is on the way with Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 coming this Fall.

Article Summary D3Publisher Inc. announces Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 for September 2024 release.

New sequel offers an original storyline, missions, and an enhanced 4-player team experience.

Returning characters and weapons from the entire EDF series energize this voxel-based adventure.

Classic EDF enemies and monsters make a comeback in a striking, voxel art style.

D3Publisher Inc. announced this morning the next EDF game is coming this year, as Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 will arrive this September. The second in the series of voxel spinoffs from the third-person shooter series, the game aims to improve on the original with an all-new story, new missions, special challenges, returning units, and more. The game will release multiple editions on September 26 for PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer and info on the latest title.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 tells the story of what happened to the voxel (cube) Earth after the events of the first installment. Brothers from across the world reunite to face an unprecedented threat brought about by an all-new enemy that threatens to tear the Earth apart all over again. To restore peace to the voxel Earth, the EDF has been dispatched for an emergency mission the likes of which no one has ever seen before! Featuring a unique voxel art style, epic 4-player team battles, and filled with more love for the EDF series than ever before, players must stand together to save the world once more. EDF move out!

The Voxel World of Square Earth: Unlike the original EDF series, which is portrayed in a photorealistic style, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 uses bold voxel graphics for a distinct look. Get ready to blast hordes of monsters into pixel oblivion!

Unlike the original EDF series, which is portrayed in a photorealistic style, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 uses bold voxel graphics for a distinct look. Get ready to blast hordes of monsters into pixel oblivion! Build Your Very Own EDF Squad : EDF members are struggling in isolated locations around the world. Rescue and assemble a unique Earth Defense Force team to save the cube Earth. Each mission is tackled by a 4-member team that players mix and match to maximize their abilities and lay waste to their enemies.

: EDF members are struggling in isolated locations around the world. Rescue and assemble a unique Earth Defense Force team to save the cube Earth. Each mission is tackled by a 4-member team that players mix and match to maximize their abilities and lay waste to their enemies. Legends Assemble: Classic soldiers, characters, and weapons from the first game, The Earth Defense Force, up to Earth Defense Force 6, and various EDF series spin-offs return in voxelated form! Longtime fans of the series are in for a serious dose of nostalgia, while those who have never played an EDF game before can enjoy Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 as an introduction to the series.

Classic soldiers, characters, and weapons from the first game, The Earth Defense Force, up to Earth Defense Force 6, and various EDF series spin-offs return in voxelated form! Longtime fans of the series are in for a serious dose of nostalgia, while those who have never played an EDF game before can enjoy Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 as an introduction to the series. Enemies of Generations Past Reborn: The invaders who attacked Earth and caused mass destruction countless times before are returning in full (voxelated) force. Many enemies, giant weapons, and huge monsters from past EDF games are back and bigger than ever! What hell-spawn will show up next?

