New Way To Encounter Ditto Revealed In Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO

Famously, Ditto can only be encountered in Pokémon GO by catching the mysterious Pokémon while it is disguised as another species. The catch plays out as normal until the end, when a message pops up: Oh? The Pokémon then reverts to its true form: Ditto. Now, the Pokémon TCG is paying homage to this unique mechanic with a type of peelable card never before seen in the hobby. Let's get into the details.

The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion is a special set that will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world.

How, though, can this Ditto mechanic be replicated?

There will be cards in the set that you can peel to reveal the true card, which will be a holographic Ditto.

You won't have to risk peeling random cards, though. The Ditto cards will be marked with a Ditto next to the set symbol and before the set numbering.

Personally, I love this. Not only does it add an exciting and interactive element to collecting Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO cards, but it also adapts an element of the game that moves beyond just showing Gyms and PokéStops in the card art. On another note, there are surely collectors who will want every possible card that has this Ditto treatment. My guess would be that it'll likely be Common and Uncommon cards like the Bidoof above, as I don't think they'd dare do this to, say, a Radiant Charizard.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.