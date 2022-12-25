Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Physical Edition To Launch In Late January

505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios revealed they will be releasing Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Physical Edition in late January 2023. The game has already been out since May, offering up a classic JRPG-style title from the mind of Yoshitaka Murayama. Now players who wish to own a copy on Nintendo Switch or PlayStation will have the chance on January 26th, as they will be selling it via Video Games Plus in North America and Red Art Games in Europe. The game is being sold for $45, and while this is a standard edition, there's no word yet if a special edition of any kind is on the way. But if you pre-order from either, you'll get the soundtrack as a bonus.

"Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising combines a thrilling adventure through ancient ruins with the tale of one town's rise from the ashes. Drawn by lenses and other treasures in the nearby Runebarrows, our heroes learn that the town is struggling to rebuild after an earthquake and decide to help. Along the way, they'll resolve disputes between eager adventurers and wary locals who don't think the Barrows should be disturbed. And they'll learn more about each other's reasons for seeking treasure, deepening their bonds in the process. As you will learn, these Runebarrows hide a great secret that has fateful implications for one of the characters. What begins as a simple treasure hunt turns into a dark conspiracy that will shake the world and plant seeds that carry over into the main story of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. The game will introduce a portion of Eiyuden Chronicle's cast of characters in an original story with thrilling action and engaging town-upgrading elements."

"Each physical copy of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising comes with three trading cards, unavailable anywhere else. Those who pre-order from Video Games Plus and Red Art Games will receive a soundtrack CD as a bonus. Created by legendary game designer and a creator of Suikoden, Yoshitaka Murayama, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising unites three unlikely heroes together on a mission to rebuild the quaint town of New Neveah after a devastating natural disaster. Combine each character's distinct fighting style with collaborative Link Attacks to plunder powerful artifacts and square off with powerful bosses."