Elden Ring Nightreign Adds New Deep Of Night Mode

Those looking for a challenge in Elden Ring Nightreign need look no further, as the latest update adds a new difficult mode: Deep Of Night

Article Summary Deep of Night mode offers a new, intense challenge for Elden Ring Nightreign players seeking higher difficulty.

Face tougher, mutated enemies and random hazards, with exclusive weapon upgrades and relic slots to discover.

New Depths Relics and weapon enhancements provide power at a cost, demanding careful strategy and execution.

Experience challenging new Nightlord bosses and evolving gameplay in every unique Nightreign session.

Bandai Namco has released a brand-new mode for Elden Ring Nightreign, as those who are gluttons for punishment now have a new challenge in Deep of Night. This is, to be blunt, an increase in difficulty for those who think the game is on easy mode, as you will be thrown into high-level challenges that you musty overcome. Those who do so will earn a rank, and the more times you run it and complete it, the rank will increase with successful runs. However, the higher the rank, the harder the challenge and the higher the milestones. The update is totally free and available now to all players.

Deep of Night

As an end-game challenge for players, Deep of Night can start by hiding the Nightlord and any Shifting Earth from players until battle begins. Enemies across Limveld will be more challenging and random enemies will be mutated and present extreme danger to players. To help overcome the newly strengthened foes, new weapon enhancements will be available for players to discover, but these could also contain a detrimental effect such as increasing damage taken as well. Being highly selective will be necessary for surviving through the night and defeating the Nightlord.

Players will be able to unlock three new relic slots exclusively for Depths Relics, a new reward players can earn in Deep of Night mode. These Depths Relics can add powerful enhancements for players, but like the new variant weapons, the power also comes at a cost for players. Skillful calculation and execution will be necessary to be victorious. Deep of Night mode is for the bravest Nightfarers, providing extreme challenge, showing them the darkest depths of the game, even the possibility of unknowingly facing an Everdark Sovereign Nightlord.

Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign is unlike any experience created before by FromSoftware, Inc., as a condensed action RPG where players never experience the same journey twice, and the game environment itself is ever-shifting and evolving with each new session. In the game, players choose from one of eight unique Nightfarers, each with its own unique weapons and abilities, and must make split-second decisions about combat and exploration across a map that can fluctuate with different biomes, weapons, and enemies. Each session demands that they stay adept at thinking on their feet as the encircling Night's Tide forces them into different scenarios with each expedition – just a hair's breadth can separate a victorious run from crushing defeat.

Surviving each day and outrunning the encroaching circle of fire pits players against terrifying bosses from Elden Ring and other FromSoftware titles. On the third day, they must take on one of the game's Nightlords – new, never-before-seen bosses with a new set of challenges to overcome. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience in the Elden Ring universe. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles. Players can also discover new narratives in this parallel universe as they unravel the story behind each mysterious Nightfarer.

