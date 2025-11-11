Posted in: Bandai Namco, Elden Ring, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elden Ring Nightreign, The Forsaken Hollows

Elden Ring Nightreign Unveils The Forsaken Hollows DLC

Elden Ring Nightreign released a new trailer for the game's first DLC, The Forsaken Hollows, showing off one of the new final bosses

Article Summary Elden Ring Nightreign unveils The Forsaken Hollows DLC with new trailer and a December 4, 2025 release date.

The DLC features the new Dreglord final boss, third day bosses, field bosses, and the Shifting Earth mechanic.

Two new Nightfarers join the roster, offering fresh abilities to take on Night's Tide challenges in Limveld.

Unique session-based action RPG gameplay means new enemies, rewards, and evolving maps every playthrough.

Bandai Namco revealed the first major DLC on the way for Elden Ring Nightreign, as we got our first look at The Forsaken Hollows. The trailer is a lot of pop and circumstance with not a lot of actual substance revealed for content, but what we do know is they're bringing a new abomination in the form of The Dreglord, which will serve as one of the new final bosses. We have some details below along with the trailer here as the DLC will launch on December 4, 2025.

The Forsaken Hollows

The DLC introduces two new third day bosses, new field bosses, a new Shifting Earth — a special condition where the map sees massive geographical changes, and new points of interest in Limveld for players to explore. Two new Nightfarers are joining the fray as well, with new abilities to take on the Night's Tide.

Elden Ring Nightreign

The all-new adventure in Elden Ring Nightreign begins at the Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing environment, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night's Tide. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.

Elden Ring Nightreign is unlike any experience created before by FromSoftware, Inc. In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards, and Limveld itself are ever-shifting and evolving with each new session. Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of the map will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards. Finding Sites of Grace gives each hero a chance to level up and gain crucial power. With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world.

