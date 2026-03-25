Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Video Games | Tagged: destiny 2, Guardian Games, MTG

Destiny 2 Holds Guardian Games With Magic: The Gathering Collab

Destiny 2 players have two events happening right now, as the Guardian Games have returned alongside a new Magic: The Gathering collaboration

Article Summary Destiny 2 kicks off Guardian Games 2026 with new cosmetics, weapons, and special reward tracks.

Compete as Titans, Hunters, or Warlocks in new event modes, medallion hunts, and boss rotations.

Earn exclusive Guardian Games gear, Bright Dust, and Legendary Armor Ornaments during the event.

Magic: The Gathering collaboration brings Planeswalker-inspired armor and themed Eververse cosmetics.

Bungie has launches a pair of new events in Destiny 2 this week, as the Guardian Games have returned alongside a new collaboration with Magic: The Gathering. First up, the games are back for 2026, complete with new red, yellow, and blue cosmetics and items to snag along the way. Meanwhile, for a limited time, players can snag new items in the shop tied to the popular trading card game. We have mroe details about both below as the content is now live.

The Guardians Games Return to Destiny 2

Running from March 24 through April 14, inviting players to compete for Guardian class supremacy. The limited-time Guardian Games event challenges Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks to collect medallions, complete activities, and compete for the top spot on the podium. This year's event introduces a remixed Rushdown mode with randomized boss encounters, daily boss rotations for replayable competition, and a full event reward track including a new shader, ship, emblem, Ghost Shell, and holofoil weapons. Also, three Guardian Games-exclusive weapons are available to earn during the event:

Triple Laureate – Stasis Hand Cannon

The Beacon – Solar Fusion Rifle

Keraunios – Arc Trace Rifle

Guardian Games also introduces new event-focused Rare Vanguard Orders, allowing players to earn additional Bright Dust during the event, with repeatable bounties available throughout the competition. Rare Vanguard Orders will provide 50 Bright Dust per completion before the 1000 Bright Dust weekly threshold and 10 Bright Dust per completion thereafter. Bright Dust earned from Rare Vanguard Orders and other sources can be used to purchase Guardian Games-themed Legendary Armor Ornaments.

Magic: The Gathering Collaboration

Launching alongside Guardian Games, Destiny 2 introduces a crossover collaboration with Magic: The Gathering, featuring armor ornaments and cosmetics inspired by legendary Planeswalkers and other elements from the Magic universe. The new Eververse items available to purchase today include:

Armor Ornament Sets (one per class) Titan — Flamecaller Set inspired by Chandra Nalaar Hunter — Mindsculptor Set inspired by Jace Beleren Warlock — Death's Majesty Set inspired by Liliana Vess

Other Cosmetics and Accessories Promised End Exotic Ghost Shell Grand Praetor Exotic Ship Voice of Hunter 7/6 Exotic Sparrow Overrun Finisher Ignite Your Spark Exotic Emote Sol Ring Exotic Emote Basic Lands Shader Pack



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