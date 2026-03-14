Posted in: FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: dc comics, DC: Dark Legion

DC: Dark Legion Celebrates Its First Year With Death Metal

DC: Dark Legion si celebrating its One-Year Anniversary with a new event, as the Death Metal addition to the game is available now

Article Summary DC: Dark Legion marks its first anniversary with a new Death Metal-themed event and storyline.

Batman Death Metal returns to join Wonder Woman and the Justice League to face a new multiversal threat.

Three-phase event includes material collection, monster battles with Batarangs, and a music note puzzle.

Compete for milestone points, rewards, and exclusive event content until March 27 in DC: Dark Legion.

Mobile developer and publisher FunPlus has launched a new event for DC: Dark Legion, as they celebrate the game's One-Year Anniversary. We're actually kind of surprised the team is celebrating it, as we've seen few updates for the game since it's been out. But this one focuses on a new Death Metal addition from one of the many Earths, as players can take part in it starting today and running all the way to March 27. We have mroe details from the devs for you here.

DC: Dark Legion – Death Metal

The anniversary update introduces Batman Death Metal, who arrives from a fractured timeline to warn Wonder Woman Death Metal and the Justice League of an imminent multiversal threat. Though believed lost, his return confirms that Wonder Woman's defeat of The Batman Who Laughs restored their timeline, but not without consequences. Now, the Batman Who Laughs is attempting to manipulate this earlier timeline to prevent his downfall. By conquering this universe, he aims to re-enter his own timeline at a critical point and rewrite his fate. An invasion force led by The Merciless is expected to arrive within days—setting the stage for a high-stakes, three-phase anniversary event.

Phase 1 Planning Committee: Players can collect types of materials through daily activities. Once they gather all types, they can submit any three types of materials to collect rewards and earn milestone points that will allow them to save resources during this phase. They can also trade extra materials with other players to get the ones they are missing.

Players can collect types of materials through daily activities. Once they gather all types, they can submit any three types of materials to collect rewards and earn milestone points that will allow them to save resources during this phase. They can also trade extra materials with other players to get the ones they are missing. Phase 2 Battlefront Gotham: Players consume Batarangs to attack monsters and deal damage. Each hit gives a small reward, and defeating a monster grants bigger rewards. After killing five normal monsters, the next one becomes an elite monster, granting better rewards when defeated. Batarangs can be earned for free through daily activities or purchased.

Players consume Batarangs to attack monsters and deal damage. Each hit gives a small reward, and defeating a monster grants bigger rewards. After killing five normal monsters, the next one becomes an elite monster, granting better rewards when defeated. Batarangs can be earned for free through daily activities or purchased. Phase 3 Carnival of Heroes: During this phase, players choose one of nine musical notes (or harmonic frequencies) to be their "key note," after which the grid is randomly filled with other notes. Each chord generates a new note, extending the round. When there are no notes or chords left to generate new notes, the round ends. Rewards are given based on how many items were collected. The notes are automatically collected as follows: Matching: Two of the same note generate a chord. Connecting: Three of the same notes in a row—horizontal, vertical, or diagonal—generate three chords. Lucky Note: Lucky Notes generate a chord.

During this phase, players choose one of nine musical notes (or harmonic frequencies) to be their "key note," after which the grid is randomly filled with other notes. Each chord generates a new note, extending the round. When there are no notes or chords left to generate new notes, the round ends. Rewards are given based on how many items were collected. The notes are automatically collected as follows:

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